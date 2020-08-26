Soldiers head home after Saber Junction 20

HOHENFELS, Germany- As Saber Junction 20 comes to an end, the task of cleaning up gear and training areas is the final step in completing the 28-day long event held in Hohenfels. Although training ended on Aug. 24, the work is far from over, as participants in the exercise worked to prepare their vehicles and gear prior to leaving the base.

Lt. Karli Ring, a U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Division in Vicenza, Italy, was tasked with leading her soldiers, both during the exercise and through the post-exercise cleanup and return home.

“There typically aren’t any issues with post-exercise movements aside from just making sure the soldiers are accountable at all times and doing things in an efficient and timely manner to be able to get home,” she said.

Units must complete many tasks as they prepare for the return journey. These include cleaning all gear, vehicles and training areas, and personnel must also make sure all their equipment is accounted for and ready for transport home prior to leaving.

Ring’s responsibilities both during and after the exercise required her to make sure soldiers truly grasped the training they were given. She said that the experience has given her new ideas to help improve her unit in the future.

“I learned a lot during the rotation that I think will really help improve our unit when we get home,” she said. “I’m excited to implement it into future training.”

More than 5,500 personnel from various ally and partner countries participated in Saber Junction 20, a series of training events and exercises geared towards military readiness and warrior skills. The training exercise took place primarily at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training areas in Bavaria. The training events are part of routine exercises conducted by U.S. military forces stationed in Europe.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2020 Date Posted: 08.27.2020 05:20 Story ID: 376890 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers head home after Saber Junction 20, by SPC Ravenne Eschbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.