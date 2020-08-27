OICC Marine Corps Marianas Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE (Aug. 21, 2020) – Capt. Steven Stasick delivers his remarks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE (Aug. 21, 2020) – Capt. Steven Stasick delivers his remarks during a change of command ceremony for the Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas at Andersen Air Force Base Aug. 21. Stasick relieved Capt. Joseph Greeson as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin) see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam – Capt. Steven Stasick relieved Capt. Joseph Greeson as the Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM) commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony held Aug. 21 at the North Ramp on Andersen Air Force Base.



Rear Adm. John Adametz, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific commander, virtually presided over the ceremony and congratulated Greeson on his accomplishments during his tenure as the command’s senior leader.



“This is a team that has succeeded brilliantly and has overcome challenges,” said Adametz. “I am very proud of the work being accomplished on behalf of the Marine Corps, the fleet commander and the geographic combatant commander of INDOPACOM.”



Greeson took command of OICC MCM in 2018 and ensured the timely and efficient delivery of $482 million of construction services in support of the upcoming relocation of 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam. He and his team delivered infrastructure supporting Marine Corps training and warfighting mission, including all Defense Policy Review Initiative construction on Guam and the initial construction of the first Marine Corps base in more than 50 years.



As OICC MCM commanding officer, Greeson transformed the command from a typical construction management office into a world-class organization with fully-staffed ROICC offices, each with distinct areas of responsibility and stakeholders.



“My duty and the task we committed to during my tenure was to grow and mature the command into an organization capable of executing over a billion dollars of quality construction on time, on budget and safely in fiscal year 2023,” said Greeson. “I can unequivocally say the team delivered and we have completed or started work on almost all facilities on North Ramp and begun vertical construction at Camp Blaz.”



Greeson thanked his team for their hard work and dedication while exhibiting the toughness and resiliency required for rapid transformation.



“Steve, you’re taking over a team ready to meet that challenge,” said Greeson. “They have the strength, diversity, depth of experience, solid framework and proven tenacity. I look forward to watching OICC succeed in the coming years.”



Greeson reports to Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, California. Stasick reports to the command after serving as the commanding officer of the 30th Naval Construction Regiment.



“I am excited to be here and be part of the team,” said Stasick.