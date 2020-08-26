Fleet and Family Support Center Offers Assistance during Crises

Courtesy Photo | A satellite image of Hurricane Ivan from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A satellite image of Hurricane Ivan from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken on September 14, 2004. The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) onboard NAS Pensacola strives to ensure service members and their families are prepared for potential hurricanes and other disasters by offering multiple resources before, during and following an emergency. see less | View Image Page

Hurricane season is in full effect and it’s critical for the military community on the Gulf Coast to know what resources are available to them in case of a disaster.



The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) onboard NAS Pensacola strives to ensure service members and their families are prepared for potential hurricanes and other disasters by offering multiple resources before, during and following an emergency.



“The Fleet and Family Support Center is ready to assist families in a couple of different areas during emergency situations,” said Thomas J. Butler Jr., emergency management coordinator, Fleet and Family Support Center Pensacola. “To begin with, FFSC conducts Emergency Preparedness briefs for service members and their families free of charge.”



The Emergency Preparedness briefs are normally held at the Fleet and Family Service Center on the base; however, the classes have been moved to an online environment due to COVID-19.



Butler said during the pandemic, FFSC is teaching the Emergency Preparedness briefs online, and those interested in the classes should contact the Fleet and Family Support Center.



“We also are able to do the Emergency Preparedness brief via Microsoft Teams during the pandemic,” Butler explained. “FFSC can provide the same level of training while families can stay safe in their own homes.”



The brief covers information on the nature of hurricanes, gathering supplies, environmental dangers and considerations, evacuation procedures and resources available.



In the event of a hurricane or another major disaster, the FFSC will deploy the Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC). Butler said the NAS Pensacola commanding officer will make the decision for the FFSC to stand up an EFAC to assist families affected by the disaster.



“The EFAC offers families a way to get assistance in a ‘one-stop shop’ on base versus standing in multiple lines out in town for assistance,” Butler said.



FFSC will communicate the location and times of the EFAC through the NAS Pensacola’s Public Affairs Office. Additionally, the FFSC can also provide EFAC information and handouts year-round.



The command Ombudsman also plays a key role in disseminating information to families during a disaster. The FFSC emergency management coordinator works very closely with the Ombudsmen to get the most up-to-date emergency information to families during a crisis.



“Ombudsmen are trained and supported by the FFSC,” Butler said. “The FFSC emergency management coordinator will send emergency information e-mails to the Ombudsman regarding changes to the Condition of Readiness (COR) levels designated by NAS Pensacola’s commanding officer and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in the event of a disaster.”



Butler said the Ombudsman is a key volunteer inside the EFAC as well. The Ombudsman assists service members when they enter the EFAC and provides a friendly face to families.



Butler said families should also be aware of Military Ordered Evacuation (MOE) procedures related to hurricanes and other disasters.



“Civilians ordered to evacuate and military members ordered to evacuate is different,” Butler said. “If the evacuation order is given by the community, do so for you, your family and your pet’s safety.”



Butler further explained if the commanding officer has not issued evacuation orders, there will not be any evacuation financial allowances issued.



“A Military Ordered Evacuation will be issued by the appropriate Navy region commander,” Butler explained. “Once the regional commander has issued the order to evacuate, it is the commanding officer’s responsibility to issue evacuation authorization orders to dependents of active duty military members.”



Butler said the commanding officers also will issue Temporary Duty (TDY) orders to active duty military members.



“The safe haven is pre-determined and it will be stated in the evacuation orders,” he said. “If Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) and Total Workforce Management Services (TWMS) profiles are not current, you may not receive your evacuation (TDY) orders. This is the only way that military members and their families can get reimbursed for their travel during a disaster crisis.”



FFSC can provide information so families know what they are entitled to during their travel, Butler noted.



Butler said families may access additional information through local readiness websites in Escambia County and surrounding counties by visiting: www.myescambia.com/our-services/public-safety/beready, www.santarosaready.com/, and www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/emergency-management.



Families can also access additional information online at the following websites: www.ready.navy.mil, www.ready.gov, and www.fema.gov.



“I would like all service members and their families to know that the Fleet and Family Support Center Pensacola is here to assist families during a time of crisis,” Butler added. “We all would go above and beyond to make sure that our families are informed with the best information to keep them safe during a disaster.”



The FFSC can be reached by phone at (850) 452-5990.