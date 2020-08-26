CENSECFOR Launches New Corrections Specialist Course

Photo By Darryl Orrell | Sailors role-play as they learn how to conduct a proper search of a prisoner, as part...... read more read more Photo By Darryl Orrell | Sailors role-play as they learn how to conduct a proper search of a prisoner, as part of the Navy’s new Corrections Specialist course. The new course, relocated to Center for Security Forces Detachment Chesapeake, offers students the unique advantage of training in an operational brig setting. see less | View Image Page

The Center for Security Forces announced the recent and successful launch of its newly relocated corrections specialist course at Detachment Chesapeake. The uniqueness of the training is the practical hands-on experience that students gain by training in an actual brig setting.



“The opportunity to work in an actual brig with students was the main thrust for relocating the training from San Antonio to Chesapeake,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Recker, CENSECFOR Detachment Chesapeake officer in charge. “By relocating the training, we were able to go from a mock brig scenario that’s not exactly realistic to an actual cellblock that gives students a more efficient and realistic level of training.”



In partnership with the Naval Consolidated Brig Chesapeake, CENSECFOR is using an entire cellblock that can house up to 40 prisoners. To ensure student safety while training, precautions were added, such as padded flooring, padded cells, and padded stair railings.



“Some of the challenges we experienced were building a stable of prospective instructors while simultaneously revising existing curriculum and preparing the physical spaces where training would be held,” said Adam Goetz, CENSECFOR assistant officer in charge. “Another challenge was the inclusion of specific policies and procedures of the brig into the overall course of instruction, such as an emergency action plan, establishing memorandums of understanding, and processing students in and out of an active brig on a daily basis.”



Goetz further shared that as the program evolves, students may be able to have a percentage of their personal qualification standards or PQS signed off when they complete the course. Such an advantage would allow Sailors to be at or near watch station ready when reporting to their next duty station.



“The fleet is going to receive a more qualified Sailor,” said Recker. “In whatever form that takes, the experience and confidence level of each Sailor is going to be much higher due to working in an actual brig environment. Sailors will be able to hit the ground running rather than having to adjust to any insecurities about working around the prisoners.”



“The skills that students receive will allow them to engage a broad spectrum of requirements,” said Goetz. “Whether it’s a detainee or correctional situation, graduates of this training will have an abundance of tools in their toolkits.”



Recker shared that the schoolhouse is excited about placing the program online and that his staff looks forward to having people realize the full potential that the new training environment offers.



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 23,000 students each year. It has 14 training locations across the United States and around the world that carry the motto “Where Training Breeds Confidence.”