ROTC instructors appreciate McCoy’s capabilities to support training

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Maj. Dan Bartlett and Capt. Hyeon Kim, both who served as operations officers with...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Maj. Dan Bartlett and Capt. Hyeon Kim, both who served as operations officers with ROTC training at Fort McCoy in early August 2020, plan some training Aug. 13, 2020, in a building at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of ROTC cadets from seven universities trained at Fort McCoy for 10 days in early August in a special training exercise that was created because of the loss of previous training opportunities for cadets because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

As dozens of ROTC cadets held a special training exercise at Fort McCoy in early August, behind the scenes were their cadre and many support personnel helping them succeed, including Fort McCoy personnel.



Maj. Dan Bartlett, professor of military science at the Marquette University ROTC program in Milwaukee and operations officer for the training, said all of the cadre appreciated the support of others during the 10 days they held training at Fort McCoy.



“We had staff from all the universities participating, and we also had support from the Army Reserve and the 104th Training Brigade,” Bartlett said. “We also had medics from U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Riley (Kansas) provide great support.



“And I really need to mention the support we received from Fort McCoy and the entire force here,” he said. “In particular I want to mention the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) and Range Control, who continuously supported us. They not only helped us before, during, and after our exercise, but they also were really supportive in getting us resources for the training we needed to do here.”



Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy DPTMS Training Coordination Branch, said he and others in his directorate and on post worked hard to bring training back to full operations on post after training halted in April and restarted in July.



“It’s been a herculean effort by everyone on our team to get this training back and to keep it going,” Sharp said. “After we stopped the training, we were busy getting units rescheduled and back here starting in July. We’ve had to work with travel restrictions in mind as well as COVID-19 safety precautions.



“Our (DPTMS) scheduling people have been working and working, our ammunition supply people have been very busy, and we have people who have been working nearly full time just ensuring units are following the established COVID-19 precautionary measures,” Sharp said. “But the training is back, and units are getting their required training completed.”



It’s that herculean DPTMS effort that Bartlett said helped them succeed.



“Having a place like Fort McCoy is very good for us,” Bartlett said.

“It is less than a three-hour drive away, and it provides everything we need. It’s easy for us to schedule things, and we also are provided access to ranges that we need. It’s incredible. The support we get from Range Control helps us get these things done every fall and every spring as well.”



Capt. Terry Battison, also a professor of military science at the Marquette University ROTC program, also said Fort McCoy’s support is very much appreciated and the installation is a great location.



“The terrain, depending on where you are on Fort McCoy, offers a lot of different challenges,” Battison said.



“You get a little bit of everything here at Fort McCoy.”



