U.S. 4th Fleet Hosts Staff Talks with Brazilian Naval Delegation

Mayport, Fla. -- Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, hosted delegates from the Brazilian Navy for the annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST) August 25.

MST's support the U.S. global strategy by building and strengthening working relationships between the U.S. and partner nations and improving interoperability through face-to-face meetings. This year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic the talks occurred virtually via the All Partner Access Network (APAN) and the Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIXS).

“Brazil is an important partner for the United States Navy, highly capable and well-respected. Even in this challenging environment, we continue working together on new missions and operations,” said Gabrielson. “We are proud of our Navy-to-Navy relationship and our important partnership and missions.”

Gabrielson led the U.S. delegation along with Rear Adm. Keith Smith, U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District Commander, and Col. Thomas Euler, Chief of Staff, U.S. Marine Forces South. Rear Adm. Manoel Barroso, the Director of Operations for Commander Naval Operations Brazilian Navy, led the Brazilian delegation.

This marks the fourteenth year Brazil and the U.S. have conducted staff talks. MST topics of discussion included further developing of the Combined Task Force (CTF) concept, conducting combined amphibious training and operations, and expanding U.S. Fourth Fleet’s logistics network.

Delegates also agreed to continue the subject matter expert exchanges, which include, medical professionals deploying in Brazil's Amazon region supporting the riverine humanitarian medical mission and educational exchange programs with navy midshipmen.

“We had a different preparation this time, due to the pandemic. However it has demonstrated the great value, the capability of both sides to show our interoperability in a complex scenario,” said Barroso.

“The virtual environment delivers on our commitment to continue working together. We are the no fail team and that shows in the kinds of operations we continue planning and executing,” said Gabrielson. “Thank you for the investment in our relationship and I look forward to our next year together.”

