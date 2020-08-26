CAMP LEMONNIER REOPENS GYM

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Camp Lemonnier’s Morale, Wellness and Recreation (MWR) Fitness Center reopens its doors at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.



Camp residents are able to access the fitness center’s cardio and weightlifting equipment as part of the Camp Lemonnier Phase II reopening plan.



“The MWR team is excited to reopen the new gym,” said Brittany R. Babineaux, MWR site director. “ The fitness program is a core piece of what we do. We provide an outlet for service members and patrons to focus on feeling their best mentally and physically.”



The facility offers two-stories of air-conditioned training space with weightlifting, cardio and selectorized fitness equipment for a maximum capacity of 50 guests.



Wi-Fi will be available for visitors under the MWR connection. Group exercise classes, fitness programming and access to the basketball court will resume at a later date.



A reservation for a one-hour workout is required and can be made as far ahead as two weeks out. Reservations cannot be made on the same day as the desired workout, are limited to once a day and there will be no walk-ins. To book your time you may contact MWR at 824-4689 from Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Eric Jarvis from Plainfield, Connecticut, and attached to Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 looks forward to lifting at the gym again.



“We’ve been here throughout this whole thing,” Jarvis said. “It’s pretty nice to go back. I’m pretty happy to do some squats, bench press, and deadlifts.



Camp leadership recognizes the fitness needs for base residents however stress that it cannot surpass the importance of health and safety amid a pandemic.



According to the base unified opening plan, phase II of reopening includes facilities such as the relocation of grab-and-go and the new gym.



The gym closed its doors on March 22, 2020 in response to COVID-19 management procedures across the area of operations.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

