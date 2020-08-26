Giving back after COVID

Courtesy Photo | Andrew Roth, 926th Wing Emergency Management, donates convalescent plasma, Aug. 8, Las...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Andrew Roth, 926th Wing Emergency Management, donates convalescent plasma, Aug. 8, Las Vegas, Nevada. Roth tested positive for Covid-19, June 30 and after recovering from what he said were mild symptoms, he decided to donate his convalescent plasma. see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- While the medical community continues to battle COVID-19, Andrew Roth, 926th Wing Emergency Manager, is making a small, but welcome contribution to the fight.



Roth tested positive for COVID-19 June 30 and after recovering from what he said were mild symptoms, he decided to donate his convalescent plasma.



Convalescent plasma is the term used for plasma that is removed from the blood of a person who has recovered from a disease, then transfused into a patient still battling it.



This plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for currently ill COVID-19 patients.



“I am happy to be able to help those who are most vulnerable,” Roth said.

“I’ve been donating whole blood and platelets for years so this was just another reason.”



Roth said he plans to continue to donate plasma, with his next donation already scheduled for September.