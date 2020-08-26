Selfless service for the greater good

Mott Lake is a designated training lake located on the fringe of Fort Bragg

near Raeford, NC. Often used for recreational boating (such as kayaking,

canoeing, etc.) and fishing, the lake is also frequently used for leisure

cookouts. It is one of the few lakes in the Raeford area that locals can

easily launch a small boat, and the numerous lake access points attract

those who want to spend the day on a wading sandy shoreline.



When coronavirus enacted statewide lockdowns, people flocked to the lake;

social distancing and outdoor recreation was possible at Mott Lake. Two of

those were soldiers from the US Army Parachute Team: Sgt. 1st Class Jacob

Kerkow, 68W (Combat Medic) and parachute demonstrator on Gold Demonstration

Team, coupled with Sgt. Adam Munoz, also 68W and parachute demonstrator on

Black Demonstration Team.



Kerkow and Munoz live close by Mott Lake and frequently use it for ventures

such as lakeside hiking with their dogs and stand-up paddle boarding. They

were visiting a few times per week and noticed that the trash was heavily

accumulating along all of the beach access points.



“Instead of people packing out and taking their trash with them, they were

discarding debris wherever they wanted,” said Kerkow.



“The pivotal moment for us,” Kerkow went on, describing his visits with

Munoz, “was viewing the land after a controlled burn was done. Fort Bragg

had conducted a routine controlled burn around the lake to clear the

underbrush. We visited the lake after the burn and there was just so much

trash that remained and survived the burn; it was appalling.”



Kerkow and Munoz realized that with statewide restrictions to social

distance were in place, they would have ample time to devote to bettering a

place that they frequently used.



“We realized that we had a truck and time on our hands,” Kerkow said, “and

we wanted to leave the place better than when we arrived. We were

encouraged to be outdoors and active, and this was a perfect use of our

time.”



Over the course of a few weeks, the pair spent a few hours each visit

devoted entirely to collecting and bagging trash. They wanted to spend nice

days outside and contributing to a greater cause. Kerkow believed that his

service would encourage others to follow suit.



“I thought that if we set the example and others saw a cleaned area, they

would be encouraged to maintain it as well.”



On a few occasions, Kerkow even brought his 13-year-old son to assist with

the project.



“My son was initially annoyed that he had to spend his time cleaning up a

mess that others made. Over the course of a few days, he really grew

excited when he saw the impact that he was making as each beach point went

from littered to clean,” Kerkow said. “My son loved seeing the impacts of

his hard work. I wanted to teach my son the value in leaving a place better

than when you arrived.”



Kerkow and Munoz cleaned up an estimated 12 beach and boat access points.

They visited all possible areas that were accessible by vehicle and would

load the truck bed with full bags of trash on each visit. Each entry point

was several hundred square feet, littered with old bottles, food refuse, and

miscellaneous items that people had discarded after a day of leisure

activities.



They took loads to the local dump after each visit. After a few visits,

they noticed that there was a scale at the dump that they could use to

quantify their impact.



As of their last visit, Kerkow and Munoz had collected over 800 pounds of

trash. “Weighing was an afterthought,” Kerkow explained, “and we were more

curious than anything to see how much we had gathered.”



Kerkow clarified that he isn’t seeking recognition or any accolades, but

that it was his personal duty to be a positive change. “I wanted to lead by

example and do the right thing.”



Kerkow and Munoz have future plans of cleanup, as work schedule allows.



“As long as I keep using the area to play, I want to contribute to the

cleanup,” said Kerkow.



Kerkow and Munoz are members of the United States Army Parachute Team, the

Golden Knights, an elite aerial demonstration and competition team. Located

at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the team travels the world performing events

in support of Army recruiting.

