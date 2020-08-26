Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfless service for the greater good

    Photo By Megan Hackett | Spc. Adam Munoz read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Story by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Mott Lake is a designated training lake located on the fringe of Fort Bragg
    near Raeford, NC. Often used for recreational boating (such as kayaking,
    canoeing, etc.) and fishing, the lake is also frequently used for leisure
    cookouts. It is one of the few lakes in the Raeford area that locals can
    easily launch a small boat, and the numerous lake access points attract
    those who want to spend the day on a wading sandy shoreline.

    When coronavirus enacted statewide lockdowns, people flocked to the lake;
    social distancing and outdoor recreation was possible at Mott Lake. Two of
    those were soldiers from the US Army Parachute Team: Sgt. 1st Class Jacob
    Kerkow, 68W (Combat Medic) and parachute demonstrator on Gold Demonstration
    Team, coupled with Sgt. Adam Munoz, also 68W and parachute demonstrator on
    Black Demonstration Team.

    Kerkow and Munoz live close by Mott Lake and frequently use it for ventures
    such as lakeside hiking with their dogs and stand-up paddle boarding. They
    were visiting a few times per week and noticed that the trash was heavily
    accumulating along all of the beach access points.

    “Instead of people packing out and taking their trash with them, they were
    discarding debris wherever they wanted,” said Kerkow.

    “The pivotal moment for us,” Kerkow went on, describing his visits with
    Munoz, “was viewing the land after a controlled burn was done. Fort Bragg
    had conducted a routine controlled burn around the lake to clear the
    underbrush. We visited the lake after the burn and there was just so much
    trash that remained and survived the burn; it was appalling.”

    Kerkow and Munoz realized that with statewide restrictions to social
    distance were in place, they would have ample time to devote to bettering a
    place that they frequently used.

    “We realized that we had a truck and time on our hands,” Kerkow said, “and
    we wanted to leave the place better than when we arrived. We were
    encouraged to be outdoors and active, and this was a perfect use of our
    time.”

    Over the course of a few weeks, the pair spent a few hours each visit
    devoted entirely to collecting and bagging trash. They wanted to spend nice
    days outside and contributing to a greater cause. Kerkow believed that his
    service would encourage others to follow suit.

    “I thought that if we set the example and others saw a cleaned area, they
    would be encouraged to maintain it as well.”

    On a few occasions, Kerkow even brought his 13-year-old son to assist with
    the project.

    “My son was initially annoyed that he had to spend his time cleaning up a
    mess that others made. Over the course of a few days, he really grew
    excited when he saw the impact that he was making as each beach point went
    from littered to clean,” Kerkow said. “My son loved seeing the impacts of
    his hard work. I wanted to teach my son the value in leaving a place better
    than when you arrived.”

    Kerkow and Munoz cleaned up an estimated 12 beach and boat access points.
    They visited all possible areas that were accessible by vehicle and would
    load the truck bed with full bags of trash on each visit. Each entry point
    was several hundred square feet, littered with old bottles, food refuse, and
    miscellaneous items that people had discarded after a day of leisure
    activities.

    They took loads to the local dump after each visit. After a few visits,
    they noticed that there was a scale at the dump that they could use to
    quantify their impact.

    As of their last visit, Kerkow and Munoz had collected over 800 pounds of
    trash. “Weighing was an afterthought,” Kerkow explained, “and we were more
    curious than anything to see how much we had gathered.”

    Kerkow clarified that he isn’t seeking recognition or any accolades, but
    that it was his personal duty to be a positive change. “I wanted to lead by
    example and do the right thing.”

    Kerkow and Munoz have future plans of cleanup, as work schedule allows.

    “As long as I keep using the area to play, I want to contribute to the
    cleanup,” said Kerkow.

    Kerkow and Munoz are members of the United States Army Parachute Team, the
    Golden Knights, an elite aerial demonstration and competition team. Located
    at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the team travels the world performing events
    in support of Army recruiting.

