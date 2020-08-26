NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka awards its first aircraft depot maintenance multiple award contract

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka issued a multiple award contract (MAC) for depot-level aviation maintenance supporting the C-130 aircraft for its customer, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRCWP).

The contract was awarded to UK-based Marshall of Cambridge Aerospace Ltd and Canada-based Cascade Aerospace Inc., answering FRCWP’s call for responsive depot maintenance and assisting Naval Air Systems Command’s Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) with scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the U.S. Marine Corps C-130 aircraft deployed to the Western Pacific region and worldwide.

“This innovative contracting strategy led by our team will enhance global commercial repair capacity and redundancy for the naval aviation enterprise,” said Cmdr. Matthew Brickhaus, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka director of contracting. “Simply put, there is now more than one overseas commercial contractor ready to service the depot repair needs of the C-130 fleet. This is important because if there are unforeseen constraints at one particular location, we will now have additional options and flexibility to pivot to another overseas commercial repair facility.”

NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and FRCWP collaborated for over a year to develop and refine a strategy to support the global fleet of C-130 aircraft, including the KC-130J U.S. Marine Corps aircraft forward deployed in the region.

The request for proposal to industry was announced in September 2019 and awarded July 27, 2020. Both NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and FRCWP had to adapt to COVID-19 health protection conditions and mitigation efforts—teleworking, reduction of personnel and facilitating meetings remotely—to get the MAC awarded.

The success of this contracting strategy sets an important precedence for other aircraft type-model-series. Additionally, FRCWP now has additional commercial repair capacity such that mission partners from around the globe have the potential to leverage this contract’s capabilities.

In addition to supporting PMA-207, this MAC now opens FRCWP’s scope for global C-130 support. Fleet Readiness Centers in the U.S. could potentially assist other customers in need, like the U.S. Air Force. The C-130 could be transferred to FRCWP and be fulfilled by Marshall of Cambridge Aerospace Ltd and Cascade Aerospace Inc. In short, FRCWP can aid in servicing any C-130 located outside the Western Pacific region if needed.

"This is a very exciting time for FRCWP. Historically, we have only been responsible for executing the maintenance requirement outside of the continental U.S., but this new contract allows us the opportunity to make an impact on the MRO enterprise at home as well by further supporting PMA-207," said FRCWP Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Randy Berti. "Our mission is to provide safe, mission-ready aircraft to our U.S. Navy and Marine Corps customers. Teaming up with Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group and Cascade Aerospace, two globally recognized leaders on C-130 maintenance, will help us to accomplish our mission and accelerate naval aviation readiness with world-class execution."



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2020 Date Posted: 08.26.2020 07:36 Story ID: 376795 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka awards its first aircraft depot maintenance multiple award contract, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.