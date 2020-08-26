The 86th Comptroller Squadron is implementing a new online system for submitting and tracking finance requests.



Saving time and streamlining processes, the Comptroller Services Portal opens to Ramstein personnel Aug. 31. The secure portal offers various functions to assist customers with travel pay, military pay and civilian pay.



The CSP notifies customers of a change in status and allows users to track their request from start to finish.



“The system gives you more accountability,” said Master Sgt. Allen Williams, 86th CPTS flight chief. “You can see at any time where your request is.”



Ramstein is not the first installation to adopt the CSP. The system is rolling out across the Air Force and will eventually expand to every installation.



One of the goals of this new system is to streamline the process for financial queries by eliminating in-person wait times.



“This saves the customer time,” Williams said. “Say they need to schedule an appointment for next week and we don’t have anything available. Now they can just submit their request through the portal.”



In the future the CSP will provide resources such as regulations, announcements, knowledge articles, calendars and other useful links to provide users with up to date information regarding any financial questions they may have.



The CSP will be available on any computer that has Common Access Card capabilities and does not require the use of a virtual private network. This feature could be extremely useful while Ramstein is still in Health Protection Condition Bravo as customers will be able to submit any request straight from home.





You can access the CSP at: https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/SAFFMCSP/portal/SitePages/Home.aspx

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2020 Date Posted: 08.26.2020 04:15 Story ID: 376788 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th CPTS goes virtual, by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.