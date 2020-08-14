Birds of a feather host morale event together

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 31st Fighter Wing’s vision is to be the Air Force’s most combat ready, go-to Fighter Wing. Getting our jets in the air is a priority and requires Airmen from various units throughout Aviano to get the mission done.

As a way to increase morale and bolster their relationship, Airmen from the 510th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Aircraft Maintenance Unit recently participated in a Buzzard Unity event. Airmen from both units learned about what it’s like to be on the other side of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and how their job effects one another.

510th AMU leadership felt it was important to hold an event to boost maintainer and operator unity, said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Nowicki, 510th AMU aircraft section chief.

Maintenance Airmen took this opportunity to go over technical details about the upkeep process for the F-16 with the pilots. They went over details on allowable wear of tires, how to check the oil and even how to refuel the jet.

“It was a great opportunity to work with maintenance personnel to learn how to perform basic maintenance on the aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Rico, a 510th FS pilot. “[This] would be required of us to ensure that we can reliably launch and recover aircraft in an Agile Combat Employment environment, when maintenance and support resources are limited.”

The pilots also held discussions with the maintainers covering different topics such as weapons employment and a new nose door initiative. The nose door initiative has Airmen researching the history of aircraft tail numbers to eventually paint relevant artwork on the nose door of the jets.

The Buzzard Unity event was more than just briefings and maintenance, the two units joined together to personalize a wall at the northwest end of the runway. Once the purple letters stretched from top to bottom and the wall read ‘Buzzards Rule’ they were done.

“The importance of these two days was to provide maintainers and operators with valuable training to enhance the ACE mission, along with [boosting] camaraderie,” said Nowicki.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.26.2020 03:44 Story ID: 376787 Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Birds of a feather host morale event together, by SrA Caleb House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.