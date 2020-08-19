USS Lake Erie Participates in Gunnery Exercise during RIMPAC 2020

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz | 200819-N-FK318-1541 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms Zach...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz | 200819-N-FK318-1541 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms Zach Hough, from Still Water, Okla., fires a machine gun during a gunnery exercise (GUNEX) with Royal Australian Navy Meko Class guided-missile frigate HMAS Arunta (FFG 151) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2020)- Guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) participated in a gunnery exercise (GUNEX) in the Hawaiian Operating Area as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020.

The GUNEX was a joint exercise with the Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Arunta (FFG 151).

“Lake Erie was the OCS (operational controlling station) , meaning overall in charge of the event,” said the Gunnery Officer, U.S. Navy Ensign Kristen Vetter, from Beaumont, Texas. “We coordinated it as well as gave the command to the Arunta to open fire. Working with the Arunta definitely improved our coordination in working with other ships.”

The GUNEX provided realistic and relevant training that can increase the ability for Lake Erie to plan, communicate, and conduct complex maritime operations efficiently and effectively.

“A lot of my division is junior, and they have not experienced a RIMPAC, so this is their first opportunity to interact with foreign Navies,” said Vetter. “Every time you get rounds down range I feel like it improves the skill level because we don’t get to do it as often. Working with another entity, especially another Navy, brings another aspect to improving skill level.”

During the GUNEX Sailors had an opportunity to practice and perfect their skills.

“Every GUNEX I learn something new, whether it be with a casualty in the gun mounts or a new technique or maneuver to fire our weapon systems,” said Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sarah Salazar, from San Diego. “It provides Sailors with real hands on experience and showcases what a warship is meant to do.”

The Lake Erie fired the five-inch gun, Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), Mark 38 25mm machine gun system, and small arms to take down a “killer tomato” surface target, and the Arunta fired small arms and the five-inch gun.

This was the first of several GUNEXs that Lake Erie will participate in during RIMPAC.

Lake Erie is currently participating in RIMPAC 2020 in the waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands.