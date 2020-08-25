VP-4 Receives Coast Guard Awards for recent 4th and 6th Fleet Deployment

Story by: Lt. j.g. Christian Daniels, VP-4 Public Affairs



OAK HARBOR, WA. – Following the completion of an eight-month deployment, the “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 were recognized for their significant achievements while operating in the Navy’s 4th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Martillo and Navy’s Exercise for Maritime Operation (NEMO) between Oct. 2019 through May 2020.

VP-4, operating out of Cooperative Security Location (CSL) in Comalapa, El Salvador, were awarded the U.S. Coast Guard Special Operations Service Medal for its direct involvement in Operation Martillo from Oct. 1, 2019 to April 12, 2020.

“VP-4 effectively demonstrated the ability of our personnel to work hand in hand with our Joint Interagency counterparts in accomplishing Operation Martillo objectives, targeting illicit narcotic trafficking routes throughout the SOUTHCOM AOR” said Cmdr. John Harkins, VP-4 commanding officer. “Our Sailor’s daily sacrifice allowed for the successful execution of this mission, benefiting national security and enhancing maritime law enforcement throughout the region.”





Utilizing the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, VP-4’s combat air crews provided an “eye in the sky” delivering time sensitive intelligence to locate targets of interest and vector in assets. In total, VP-4 flew 353 operational hours and, as a result of the high capability of the operators and aircraft, its participation led to a seizure of over 18,200 kilograms of illicit drugs with an assessed value of more than $688 million.







191107-N-CR843-0005 ALBIDJAN, Ivory Coast (Nov. 05, 2019) Members of combat air crew 8, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 pose for a photo alongside members of the Ivory Coast Air Force following a Maritime Domain Awareness flight during Exercise Grand African Nemo 2019. Exercises such as Grand African Nemo increase interoperability among participating maritime forces in order to increase maritime security and sustain global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo)



VP-4 has also been awarded the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation ribbon for its participation in the Navy’s Exercise for Maritime Operation. As part of a successful 6th Fleet detachment to Albidjan, Ivory Coast, VP-4 participated in five mission flights from Oct. 28, 2019 to Nov. 5, 2019 which provided associated support to the Maritime Operations Center.

“The Skinny Dragon’s combat aircrew 8 exuded a high degree of professionalism and expertise in support of the exercise,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan McFeely, VP-4’s detachment officer in charge. “With a focus on long range maritime law enforcement against piracy and illegal fishing, VP-4’s contribution to the exercise displayed the capability of the maritime patrol and reconnaissance community and the ability of our operators to adapt to the ever-changing maritime environment.”

NEMO included 19 participating countries in the Gulf of Guinea, which increased the interoperability among forces in order to increase maritime security and sustain global commerce. While participating in this exercise, VP-4 worked directly with the US Coast Guard providing tactical cueing for maritime law enforcement. This inter-agency collabora

