NBHC Lakehurst transitions to new location, modernize services provided

U.S. Navy Story by Lt. Sara Ermoshkin



Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ (August 18, 2020) – For 99 years, young men and women have walked through building 39, originally a full service naval hospital located at Naval Air Systems command – planned to serve personnel assigned to air ships – over the years the mission changed and Building 39 became known as Naval Branch Health Clinic Lakehurst. Now that mission is changing again.



With the realignment of Medical Treatment Facilities under Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Commands, Navy Medicine took a fresh look at optimizing platforms and equipment.



“It was time to take a look at renovating the original facility or moving NBH Lakehurst to a new location,” explained Cmdr. Marjorie Wytzka, Director of Naval Health Clinic Annapolis Branch Clinics. “Navy Medicine decided to move to a new building and redirect some services to another nearby health clinic.”



“Now that most of the primary care services that were once provided at Naval Branch Clinic Lakehurst are being offered at a nearby Naval Branch Health Clinic Earle, just 35 minutes away, only a few staff remain at NBHC Lakehurst, those who support Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene. Consolidating our people helps create a more cohesive team and replication of our efforts are reduced,” commented Capt. Walter Brafford, commanding officer for Naval Health Clinic Annapolis.



NBHC Lakehurst employees transitioned to a new location, modernized to accommodate their needs for Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene, last week Capt. William R. Sherrod, Naval Support Activity Lakehurst commanding officer, joined Wytzka to perform a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the move.



“For nearly a century, Navy Medicine provided the best possible care to the pioneers of Naval Aviation from the lighter-than-air era to today,” said Sherrod. “We are excited that Navy Medicine endures to support to Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst’s Navy-Marine Corps Team and Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division Lakehurst.”



The Naval Air Systems command is most famous as the site of the LZ 129 Hindenburg disaster that occurred 6 May 1937. Thirty six individuals perished, including 22 crew-members, 13 passengers, and one grounds crewman. Medical personnel attached to the dispensary were among the first responders and several of the injured were brought there for treatment. The role the clinic played has been commemorated by the state of New Jersey and it has been listed on the registry of historical sites.

