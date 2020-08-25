BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center will virtually host an Air Reserve Component Field Orientation course for Air National Guard MPF/CSS personnel August 19-20, 2020.
The following topics will be discussed by subject matter experts from HQ ARPC during the course and they will remain available following each briefing for questions. Note that topics, days and times are subject to change. When members RSVP, they will receive the most updated schedule in a final email.
August 19th 10 a.m. MDT (12 p.m. EDT)
HQ ARPC overview
Points
Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS)
Separations
August 20th 10 a.m. MDT (12 p.m. EDT)
Retirements
Promotion Board Operations
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the orientation course will be held via Microsoft Teams. ANG members will receive an invitation via Teams to attend each daily session.
ANG members may RSVP for this event by sending an email to arpc.arc.orientation@us.af.mil by Monday, August 17th, with the following information:
Full Name (including MI, if applicable)
Rank
Phone (DSN/Commercial)
CVR Email (jane.doe.mil@cvr.mil)
Unit
State
Alternate Contact Name
Alternate Contact Phone
Date(s) Planning to Attend
All briefings will be recorded and uploaded to the HQ ARPC YouTube page for members unable to attend in person. For more information about the ARC field orientation, please visit the ARC Field Orientation Course page.
This work, HQ ARPC to host virtual ARC Field Orientation Course for ANG, by MSgt Leisa Grant
