    HQ ARPC to host virtual ARC Field Orientation Course for ANG

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Leisa Grant 

    HQ Air Reserve Personnel Center/Public Affairs

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center will virtually host an Air Reserve Component Field Orientation course for Air National Guard MPF/CSS personnel August 19-20, 2020.

    The following topics will be discussed by subject matter experts from HQ ARPC during the course and they will remain available following each briefing for questions. Note that topics, days and times are subject to change. When members RSVP, they will receive the most updated schedule in a final email.

    August 19th 10 a.m. MDT (12 p.m. EDT)
    HQ ARPC overview
    Points
    Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS)
    Separations

    August 20th 10 a.m. MDT (12 p.m. EDT)
    Retirements
    Promotion Board Operations

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the orientation course will be held via Microsoft Teams. ANG members will receive an invitation via Teams to attend each daily session.

    ANG members may RSVP for this event by sending an email to arpc.arc.orientation@us.af.mil by Monday, August 17th, with the following information:

    Full Name (including MI, if applicable)
    Rank
    Phone (DSN/Commercial)
    CVR Email (jane.doe.mil@cvr.mil)
    Unit
    State
    Alternate Contact Name
    Alternate Contact Phone
    Date(s) Planning to Attend

    All briefings will be recorded and uploaded to the HQ ARPC YouTube page for members unable to attend in person. For more information about the ARC field orientation, please visit the ARC Field Orientation Course page.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 09:10
    Story ID: 376724
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQ ARPC to host virtual ARC Field Orientation Course for ANG, by MSgt Leisa Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

