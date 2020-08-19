The Air Force Materiel Command has released a Physical Training Leader (PTL) Guide as a new tool for leaders and Airmen to accomplish conditioning goals in a safe manner.



The guide is designed to provide PTLs with basic fitness principles, examples for leading safe and effective exercise sessions and the ability to recognize potentially unsafe exercise programs.



“Musculoskeletal injury has been identified as the top threat to service member’s readiness and lethality,” said Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, AFMC Command Surgeon. “The AFMC Physical Training Leader Guide is designed to provide Physical Training Leaders and Airmen with basic fitness principles and examples of safe and effective exercise sessions.”



Physical training has been identified as the leading cause of injuries among service members. Doing too much, too quickly, without enough prior conditioning, leads to injuries.



The PTL guide provides guidance for building body movement skills by focusing on safe movement through all phases of physical conditioning, from warmup through cool down. The guide provides cardio, aerobic, strength and anaerobic activities with a focus on gradual, sustained improvement.



The PTL Guide is designed to be used in conjunction with the MissionFit Mobile App which provides instructional videos, descriptions and exercises. The app is an evidence-based physical training tool developed by the 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory.



The AFMC PTL Guide can be downloaded at: AFMC Physical Training Leaders Guide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 22:59 Story ID: 376697 Location: WPAFB, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC releases new PTL Guide, by Estella Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.