Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy helps avert San Diego power outages during statewide heatwave

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Story by Chief Petty Officer John Scorza Jr.S 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy helped San Diego residents avoid power outages during a significant statewide heatwave this week.

    In light of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Aug. 16 proclamation of a State of Emergency, the Navy began Monday to take locally based ships off the grid, shifting them from pier-connected shore power to organic shipboard power.

    On Monday, 21 Aug. ships began operating on their own power, significantly reducing electrical strain on the San Diego power grid.

    By Thursday afternoon, the Navy had contributed a potential savings of almost 3,000,000 KWH, enough energy to help prevent rolling blackouts through local neighborhoods and small businesses.

    Naval Base San Diego made up the bulk of the Navy’s total savings, led by Capt. Mark Nieswiadomy, Naval Base San Diego’s commanding officer.

    “On Monday, Naval Base San Diego was able to reduce the power load on-base from both the ships and our facilities with a total reduction of 18 MW which I am told is roughly equivalent to the energy consumption of 18,000 residential homes,” said Nieswiadomy. “Initial feedback is that our efforts directly supported SDG&E from having any power outages in the metro area.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 13:54
    Story ID: 376679
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy helps avert San Diego power outages during statewide heatwave, by CPO John Scorza Jr.S, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    CNRSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT