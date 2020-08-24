Navy helps avert San Diego power outages during statewide heatwave

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy helped San Diego residents avoid power outages during a significant statewide heatwave this week.



In light of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Aug. 16 proclamation of a State of Emergency, the Navy began Monday to take locally based ships off the grid, shifting them from pier-connected shore power to organic shipboard power.



On Monday, 21 Aug. ships began operating on their own power, significantly reducing electrical strain on the San Diego power grid.



By Thursday afternoon, the Navy had contributed a potential savings of almost 3,000,000 KWH, enough energy to help prevent rolling blackouts through local neighborhoods and small businesses.



Naval Base San Diego made up the bulk of the Navy’s total savings, led by Capt. Mark Nieswiadomy, Naval Base San Diego’s commanding officer.



“On Monday, Naval Base San Diego was able to reduce the power load on-base from both the ships and our facilities with a total reduction of 18 MW which I am told is roughly equivalent to the energy consumption of 18,000 residential homes,” said Nieswiadomy. “Initial feedback is that our efforts directly supported SDG&E from having any power outages in the metro area.”

