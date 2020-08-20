U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing conducted a tabletop exercise here on Aug. 20, 2020, as part of Agile Combat Employment to deter and ensure the readiness of the Wing in the event of a short-notice threat.

Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.

“A tabletop exercise is a means of gathering the subject matter experts from across the Fighter Wing to come together and solve a specific problem set,” said Maj. Christian Hamilton, 52nd FW chief of plans and programs. “The solution is then presented to senior leadership for their validation.”

The exercise, conducted by the ACE working group, is developing a playbook which can be pulled off the shelf to provide wing leadership with the data they need to make calculated decisions when called upon.

“The rehearsal of concept drills will be no-notice recalls and practice identified tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said Hamilton. “This culminates into a no-notice dispersal to various locations before the end of the calendar year.”

The results of the tabletop exercise and follow-on implementation are significant in that what we exercise today is exactly what the 52nd FW, and USAFE, will execute if and when called upon, said Hamilton.

“It was an absolute success,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jayce England, 52nd FW superintendent, wing plans and programs. “Getting all the experts in the room to collaborate on dispersal was crucial to continue on with rehearsal of concept drills over the next few months.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 07:49 Story ID: 376641 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen conduct ACE tabletop exercise at Spangdahlem AB, by A1C Alison Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.