Communications Flight conducts preventative maintenance inspections

It’s just after dawn and Master Sgt. Sam Hoover, 113th Wing Communication Flight, isn’t in the office responding to early morning help desk tickets; instead he’s detangling a tower climbing harness and prepping his Wingmen for a climb.



“The mission can’t operate without communications,” Hoover said. “Because of that, how efficiently we do our job determines how efficiently the Wing can complete the mission.”



Amid a picturesque sunrise and the steady sound of take-offs, members of the 113th Communications Flight work alongside the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 270th Engineering Installation Squadron conducting preventative maintenance inspections and corrective fix actions to radio system antennas at Joint Base Andrews. The result is communication systems operating at peak effectiveness.



“At the 113th we’re responsible for the WiFi access point, the 270th is responsible for the antennas that plug into that - and you can’t be afraid of heights to do their job,” Hoover said.



Hoover is referring to 35 antennas members of the 270th EIS climbed along the flight line at Joint Base Andrews July 6-10. Technicians say heights and harnesses are just part of the job. Their duties also entail fiber optics, surveillance equipment, access control and intrusion detection.



“When you’re on a tower you’ve got to make the right decision every time,” said Senior Airman Ryan Cassidy, 270th EIS technician. “You’ve also got to be able to think quickly and not let fear get in the way. Time is also important. Everything has to be done in a timely manner and done the right way.”



The 270th EIS provides specialized cyber engineering resources and support assets to accomplish engineering and installation of all C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) infrastructures and airfield systems for the Department of Defense. The 270th EIS has recently been assigned as the EIS responsible for cyber systems support to the 113th Wing.



“Communication is important for the people on the ground and up in the air,” said Tech. Sgt. Volodymyr Flis, 270th EIS technician. “We respond whenever we’re called to make that happen.”

