    103rd LRS distributes OCPs

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Chanhda Ly 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    The clothing and mobility section of 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron at Bradley Air National Guard Base is working hard to distribute personal protective equipment to all Airmen on base, but that is not their only mission; unit is also responsible for supplying all Airmen with Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, weapons, equipment and uniforms.

    This vital need to distribute clothing is critical as the Air Force transitions from the air battle uniforms (ABU) to the operational camouflage pattern uniform (OCP). The 103rd LRS is distributing four sets of OCPs to approximately 900 Airmen of the 103rd Airlift Wing.

    “Initially, Airmen will receive two sets of OCPs until further funding can be allocated for the additional two sets,” said Master Sgt. Jeffrey Collins, supply manager of 103rd LRS.

    Airmen from LRS have been working diligently to process uniform request. They are packing boxes with two full sets of OCPs, which includes a patrol cap, two coyote brown t-shirts, two blouses, two trousers, names tapes, patches, a belt, and a set of boots.

    Airmen were authorized to begin wear of OCPs on Oct. 1, 2018 in accordance to AFI-36-2903, Air Force Dress and Personal Appearance for Air Force. All Air Force personnel are required to completely transition to the OCP uniform by April 1, 2021.

