USS John P. Murtha Conducts Multi-Faceted Firefighting Training Evolution.

SAN DIEGO (August 13, 2020) The crew of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) hosted representatives from Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and San Diego Fire Department for a multi-faceted fire drill aimed at integrating outside ships and San Diego Fire with ship's force to combat a simulated out of control fire August 13.



The drill was proctored by SWRMC and the John P. Murtha Damage Control Training Team (DCTT). Sailors from the Boxer joined John P. Murtha firefighting efforts and were an integral component in the evolution.



“I think we all understand why it is paramount to run these drills,” said Lt. Cmdr. T.J. Goss, John. P. Murtha chief engineer, from Lambert, Mont. “We need to ensure the safety of the crew, the ship and the mission we are trying to accomplish. The drill is standard but its importance is heightened given current events.”



The crew had the opportunity to make a difference during the complex evolution. The drill was not only about getting a good grade on the test, but something much more valuable.



“This is the first drill after the fire on the [Wasp-class amphibious assault ship] USS Bonhomme Richard [(LHD 6)],” said Chief Damage Controlman Vinicius Dias, John P. Murtha DCTT coordinator, from Malden, Mass.. “We have to be able to combat any fires on board the ship in a timely manner in order to minimize damage. Yes this is a drill, but it is about more than putting checks in boxes and being proficient during training. It is about whether we can actually perform under the pressure of an actual casualty and limit damage to the crew and ship. I have no doubt we would succeed if called upon.”



John P. Murtha always has aimed to win every day and be great, so the standards for cohesive excellence with the Boxer Sailors and San Diego Fire Department were high.



“We need to make sure that we can integrate with entities outside of the ship,” said Damage Controlman 1st Class Fred Mercado, DCTT member, from Paris, Calif.. “We may need to work with them in the future to save the ship. This drill allows people to see the chaos that can unfold in an emergency. A lot of our Sailors went to the BHR to combat their fire. We know exactly what is at stake. And our Sailors continue to rise to the occasion.”



USS John P. Murtha achieved a final grade of 93.42 out of 100 from SWRMC following the evolution. The highest grade of any San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship.



John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania and homeported in San Diego and is part of Naval Surface Forces and U.S. 3rd Fleet.



