USS Chung-Hoon Conducts GUNEX with HMAS Stuart

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer | 200819-N-LI768-1084 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) – Guided-missile destroyer USS...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer | 200819-N-LI768-1084 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) – Guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) conducts a MK 45 five-inch gun live fire during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. “The tremendous capability of the Hawaii ranges enables RIMPAC navies to conduct live fire exercises in support of joint and combined multi-domain training,” said Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) conducted a gunnery exercise with the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) August 19 during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020.



During the exercise, Stuart dropped a floating target into the ocean, known as a “killer tomato.” Chung-Hoon fired 20 rounds from the MK 45 five-inch gun and 400 rounds from .50 caliber machine guns.



“Today’s live fire event reinforced the importance of communications, coordination and precision,” said Chung-Hoon Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Stephen Henz. “It demonstrated our lethality and helped hone the skills required to fight and win a war at sea. Being able to do so with our partner nations at an event like RIMPAC makes it even better.”



Prior to the live-fire exercise, Chung-Hoon and Stuart sailed in formation and conducted tactical movements with the Japanese ship JS Ise (DDH 182) and the French ship FS Bougainville (A 622).



“Having the opportunity to sail and train with our partner nations is an amazing opportunity for CHUNG-HOON,” said Henz. “We look forward to executing the upcoming RIMPAC serials and improving our war-fighting readiness alongside our counterparts.”



Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.