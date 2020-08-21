NEXCOM Navy Lodges continue to provide support and safety amid global pandemic

The Navy’s ability to overcome and adapt to quickly changing situations has been truly tested over the past few months. COVID-19 has shown to be an adversary that continually makes us re-evaluate our plans of action and how we can continue to be operationally ready while maintaining the health and safety of our Sailors. This challenge is not limited to carrier battle groups or expeditionary units, but to every command that plays an integral part in ensuring our Sailors are prepared and protected. One such command is the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). They not only provide goods and services, but also support the quality of life of members through its six tenant commands. Of the six tenant commands, perhaps the one that has faced the most daunting challenges during this global pandemic is NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program.

The Navy Lodge quickly responded to the challenge of providing a safe environment at all of their 39 locations worldwide by rapidly installing safety barriers and virus transmission mitigation protocols. “When the COVID pandemic hit, we were quick to put up Plexiglas at our front desks,” stated Chris Settelen, Vice President NEXCOM, Navy Lodge Program, DoD Reservation Center. He also emphasized the importance of staying “ahead of the industry by working with the CDC and BUMED (Bureau of Medicine and Surgery).” In August 2020, NEXCOM rolled out their Shipshape and Squared Away program. This program not only addresses cleaning and safety procedures at Navy Lodge locations, but also informs and assures guests of all the efforts that are being implemented for their safety. Guests are informed by way of signage displayed at the front desk, guest rooms, and breakfast area. The signs depict the safety protocols the Navy Lodge has implemented and the importance of providing a safe and healthy environment for guests. By highlighting the enhanced, commercially standard cleaning procedures and sanitary food handling procedures at the lodges, the goal is to re-assure guests that their safety is the highest priority.

These efforts are strictly adhered to at Navy Lodge Lemoore by General Manager Regina Dyer and her staff. The staff wear “face coverings and gloves inside and outside the guest’s rooms” along with “daily temperature checks before (they) start working,” stated Dyer. She also noted that “washing hands frequently” is expected of everyone working at the Navy Lodge. Precautionary practices are not only limited to employees, at Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, St. Catharine, Jamaica native and General Manager, Joycelyn Connage-Johnson, stated that “upon entering the Navy Lodge a face mask is mandatory” for everyone, including guests. Part of Navy Lodge’s proactive approach was to have staff and employees limit personal interactions between them and guests. “We went to paperless transactions” which means that “upon checking in the guest only needs one signature and are not required to be present for checkout,” said Settelen. Limited interactions do not stop at the front desk but have been incorporated throughout the daily activities at the Navy Lodge.

Guests will continue to see the Navy Lodge’s efforts to provide a safe environment throughout their stay. As they proceed to their room they will notice hand sanitation stations throughout the hallways and a safety seal at their room’s door. The door seal indicates to the guest that no one has entered the room since the mandated, deep clean. After a guest has checked out, the room is sanitized to include shampooing the rugs and wiping down the walls. Settelen was proud to say that housekeeping is “looking at every single thing to clean” and that “after cleaning, the supervisor passes through to inspect and then seals the room upon departure.” Upon entering the room, guests will notice the absence of many commonly found items such as pens, notepads, glassware, and plates. “We have removed many touch points in the rooms,” Settelen said. “This is in an effort to reduce the number of surfaces commonly touched by multiple people.” This approach is why the common areas in the Navy Lodge have also seen major changes. General Manager Dyer, an 18-year employee of the Navy Lodge, mentioned, “lobby areas are sanitized twice a day, the exercise rooms have been temporarily closed and breakfast buffets have been suspended.” Alternatively, guests are offered a breakfast meal more aligned with Navy Lodge’s safety and social distancing standards. “We did away with our continental breakfasts and went to a grab and go,” said Settelen, “guests can grab a (breakfast) bag on their way out.”

However, not all guests can grab a breakfast bag and head out of the building, for individuals under restriction of movement (ROM) their stay at the Navy Lodge may be under quarantine for two weeks. This quarantine is, according to NAVADMIN 083/20, “for the world-wide COVID-19 epidemic, this should be imposed on those with no COVID-19 symptoms who have either recently returned from a high-risk location or have had close contact with a

known COVID-19 positive patient. The current recommended quarantine period is

14 days.” A Sailor or family member may also be in quarantine and under a restriction of movement if they are coming off a ship, awaiting orders to report to their next ship or station or on a permanent change of station (PCS) with their family. Settelen reported that the Navy Lodge has “50,000 rooms rented for restriction of movement” with “400 ROM rooms (rented) every night.” This has helped the Navy Lodge with room bookings because PCS moves and leisure travel have become almost non-existent. “COVID-19 has immensely impacted our business as we are the HQ for PCS, TDY and leisure,” stated Johnson of her Guantanamo Bay location. “Our numbers have dropped drastically in all categories,” she added. This is echoed at Navy Lodge Lemoore, Calif., where Dyer estimates about “75% less guest travelers.”

Settelen expanded on the safety protocols involved with reporting procedures of COVID-19, if during the mandated ROM a service member or member of their family develops COVID symptoms “we direct them to Health Services and let their command know.” “If someone does test positive while staying with us, their room gets professionally cleaned by an outside company prior to putting that room back into inventory.” With PCS orders decreasing and leisure travel put on hold, the rooms at the Navy Lodge are a valued resource “to support the Sailors and the military” said Settelen.

Individuals on ROM and confined to their rooms for two weeks will eventually need something from the store, this is where the Navy Exchange (NEX) business line of NEXCOM comes in. The NEX Downrange Program which was originally designed for troops serving overseas without access to NEX services, has become a way for personnel to have necessities delivered to them in the event they are quarantined or in a restriction of movement. This service has become so popular that it is also known as the NEX Quarantine Support Program. For someone that cannot go to the NEX themselves the NEX can come to them; whether its household goods or clothing or food, if it’s sold at the NEX it can be delivered.

As the Vice President NEXCOM, Navy Lodge Program, Settelen not only has to address present concerns but also prepare Navy Lodge for the “new normal” in a world of COVID-19. “We are looking to the future” and “have been very forward thinking in regards to safety.” Settelen proudly mentioned. “When we do our renovations we are removing the carpet and replacing it with wood flooring.” They will also be installing Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) locks on the doors at all locations to keep pace with the industry and provide secure access for guests. Moving forward, NEXCOM and Navy Lodges will continue to maintain safe and secure locations around the world while keeping guest comfort and health in mind.

