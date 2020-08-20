VAQ-141 Hold In-flight Change of Command Ceremony

The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 held an inflight change of command ceremony Aug. 26, while embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).



Cmdr. Josh Ales relieved Cmdr. Bryan M. Haney as the commanding officer of VAQ-141.



Haney, a native of Lynnwood, Washington, assumed command of the “Shadowhawks” July 3, 2019, and led the squadron through two Indo-Pacific deployments and several exercises including Talisman Sabre 2019 and Annual Exercise Iwakuni.



Under Haney’s command, despite the obstacles presented by an unprecedented global pandemic, the squadron successfully supported Commander Task Force 70 tasking.



“This has undoubtedly been the most rewarding tour of my career,” said Haney. “There have been numerous challenges, and I thank every Shadowhawk for your dedication and hard work. I am leaving the Shadowhawks in capable hands. I’m proud to be an Outlaw!”



A native of Carthage, Missouri, Ales most recently served as the executive officer for VAQ-141 before taking charge as the squadron’s commanding officer. Prior tours include the “Rooks” of VAQ-137 embarked aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65), the “Vikings” of VAQ-129, the Zappers of VAQ-130 embarked aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 embarked aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73), and Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee, where he was the VAQ Aviation Assignments Officer.



“I am excited for the opportunity to lead this talented, professional, and resilient group of men and women,” said Ales. “The feats our people have accomplished so far on this deployment are nothing short of amazing. We will continue to fly, fight, and win every day while providing Airborne Electronic Attack excellence in the 7th Fleet.”



The “Shadowhawks” welcomed their new executive officer. Cmdr. Brett Jones. Jones reported to VAQ-141 from the Tactical Aircraft Programs in Patuxent River, Maryland.



VAQ-141 is forward-deployed to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, as a component of CVW-5 and regularly embarks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in support of security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

