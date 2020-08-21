Retiree Appreciation Week: KAFB welcomes retirees back with week-long events

Team Kirtland held an appreciation week full of events from August 17 to August 21, 2020, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, to welcome retirees back to base.



Throughout the week, retirees were able to enjoy various activities at the Tijeras Arroyo Golf Course, watch a military working dog demonstration, play cash bingo and more.



Sally Uebelacker, Retiree Activities Office director, spoke on one event that allowed retirees to team up with Airmen to play in a golf tournament.



“This was a fun way to honor our retirees,” said Uebelacker. “The golf tournament paired retirees with active duty enlisted members for a fun tournament, exchange of stories and experiences.”



Uebelacker said that all retirees of all military branches were invited for a week of fun.



Several retirees were able to participate in the various events throughout the week, speak with Airmen and spend time with friends.



“It’s great to be back on the base, especially to see the younger military,” said David Turner, U.S. Marine retiree. “I’ve been retired for 36 years. It's nice to see the new crop of law enforcement people. They are doing a great job.”

