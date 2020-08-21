SAM Fox Airman awarded for heroic actions

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Platt poses for a photo on the flightline at Joint...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Platt poses for a photo on the flightline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 19, 2020. Platt, an 89th Aerial Port Squadron passenger services journeyman, was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his heroic actions Dec. 26, 2019, where he rescued an unconscious driver after witnessing their vehicle drive off the road into a nearby body of water adjacent to Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa Bay, Fl. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin) see less | View Image Page

On the cold winter night of Dec. 26, 2019, Senior Airman Joshua Platt was on leave visiting his family for the holidays when he became witness to a tragic situation.



Platt was riding back from dinner that evening with his parents and 19-year old brother when they noticed a car parked on the right side of the road. As they got closer, the vehicle suddenly backed into lanes of incoming traffic and floored it, launching off the highway into a nearby body of water adjacent to Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa Bay, Florida.



Platt's father immediately turned off the overpass, reaching the waterline within minutes to spot the vehicle approximately 75 feet away - its fuel tank damaged and leaking gas, and the car itself beginning to sink into the water.



“[My Dad] and I pretty much immediately knew what to do,” he said.



The 24-year old sprang into action, calling emergency services to dispatch paramedics to the scene and then joining his father in removing their footwear, shirts and other impending items before swimming out to the sinking vehicle.



Several thoughts raced through the St. Petersburg, Florida native’s head as they made their way to the car including concerns for sharks, the lack of lighting out in the water and potential rip currents.



Making their way across five to seven-foot deep water, the father-son duo reached the vehicle and began searching for a way to get inside only to find all doors locked and windows up.



“We had to swim back to my dad’s truck at which time my brother found a window punch device in my dad’s truck.”



Around the same time, a Tampa Bay officer arrived on scene and joined the duo for the second swim back to the car, which had now drifted nearly 100 feet out while continuing to sink.



When the window punch proved unsuccessful, the officer used his baton to break the back window, but even that didn’t provide them access they needed.



“It was just about submerged under water at that point,” he said. “Everything that was in the car floated up to the back window.”



At this point Platt’s dad noticed the sunroof was cracked open and the group was able to rip it off to gain access to the inside.



The trio worked together to search the car for its occupants: Platt senior feeling around blindly by hand for something that felt human, the officer providing light and Platt himself peering through windows.



“We’re looking and we can’t find anyone,” he said. “My dad reaches down further and finds the driver of the vehicle. He was tucked under the steering wheel.”



Platt senior immediately pulled the unconscious, limp driver’s body from the vehicle and gave him a sternum rub. The technique worked quickly, causing the driver to cough up water as he handed him over to his son.



Platt dragged the man through the water and onto the shore, where he was met by paramedics who revived the unconscious driver and saved his life.



For his life saving actions, Platt was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal during a medal presentation ceremony in the 89th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14.



U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, presented to the medal to Platt during the ceremony,



“Airman Platt’s quick thinking and judgement prevented a tragic loss of life and speaks volumes to his character as an Airman,” Snelson said. “While Airman Platt demonstrated great bravery and courage, I believe any and all of our SAM Fox Airmen have that same spirit and character. That’s what makes being a part of the 89th so special.”





Platt attributes his quick reactions to his father, a 21-year veteran of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.



“He’s told me a lot of stories about stuff he’s done, and I guess I kind of listened over the years and took notes from him,” Platt said. “I feel he has sort of prepared me for this.”



The 89th APS passenger services journeyman additionally received an Air Force Achievement Medal, alongside seven other Port Dawgs, for assisting Operation Task Force PROTECT.



Task Force PROTECT was the mobilization of approximately 7,000 U.S. Army National Guardsmen who staged out of Andrews to protect Washington D.C. during protests in June.



“A Port Dawg will give you the shirt off of their back, no questions asked,” said Lt. Col. Melissa Thurman, commander of 89th APS. “It’s inspiring to be a part of a team that’s so dedicated and hardworking, both on and off duty.”