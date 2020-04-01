Armed Forces Bowl showcases U.S. Air Force

Courtesy Photo | Tenth Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen speaks with the F-35A Lightning II...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tenth Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen speaks with the F-35A Lightning II flight crew from the 6th Weapons Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada who performed the flyover during the national anthem at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on January 4, 2020 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Tenth Air Force is headquartered at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas. It is one of three numbered air forces in Air Force Reserve Command, and is responsible for command supervision of 17 units, ensuring each maintains the highest combat capability to augment active duty forces in support of national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Gross) see less | View Image Page

Military personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Fort Worth, the surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth region, and recruits came together to participate in game-day events for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on January 4, 2020.



Although coined with other titles in the past, the Armed Forces Bowl convened for its 17th year pitting rival collegiate football teams Southern Mississippi and Tulane University to face each other for the bowl title.



Every year, the bowl selects a military service to showcase and officiate over an annual mass enlistment ceremony amongst the five military branches. Additionally, each branch of service selects a senior leader to serve as the official “Team Captain” for their service personnel.



As the National Anthem echoed through the stadium and with an American Flag displayed in the silhouette of the geographic United States held by military recruits, a formation of four F-35A Lightning II fighter jets flew over the audience. The pilots were assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and travelled from the western region of the country to be a part of the special event geared toward honoring military service.



The Air Force was selected as this year's showcased branch. Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, 10th Air Force commander, led the mass enlistment ceremony that resulted in 125 men and women entering the various military branches taking their Oath of Enlistment in front of an approximate crowd of 40,000. Col. Mitch Hanson, 301st Fighter Wing commander, served as the Air Force “Team Captain” for the Armed Forces Bowl.



“Being a part of this bowl was awesome! It was great to be a part of the mass enlistment today and witness 25 Air Force recruits joining the best Air Force in the world!” Hanson said. “We are grateful to be surrounded by such a patriotic community. Our Reserve Citizen Airmen live in the Fort Worth communities and we all appreciate the support.”