Thracian Summer 2020: Until next time Bulgaria

PLOVDIV, Bulgaria – Ramstein Air Base continues to demonstrate its commitment to the collective security and support of NATO allies after successfully completing Thracian Summer 2020 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Aug. 21, 2020.



Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and other support agencies, traveled to Bulgaria to participate in a bilateral flying deployment and off-station training event.



The interactions between U.S. and Bulgarian forces were not only vital to effectively executing the training scenarios, but they also brought joy to both parties.



“Working with the Bulgarian Aeromedical team was an awesome experience,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Wilson, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician. “There were both differences and similarities highlighted during our joint training, which ultimately aids our ability to conduct joint operations when we can understand how other aeromedical evacuation teams operate.”



Wilson and her team worked multiple training scenarios on the ground including in-flight familiarization training, a mass casualty training scenario and an aircraft transfer scenario, moving a patient from a Bulgarian C-27J Spartan aircraft to a 37th AS C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.



In addition to bolstering partner relationships on the ground, the 435th Contingency Response Group had the opportunity to engage with Bulgarian air force parajumpers aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during countless static-line personnel drops.



“Our drop zone, landing zone and jumpmasters are pivotal to mission success,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Olson, 435th Contingency Response Squadron team chief. “Our LZ and DZ teams control the ground, handling multiple aircraft movements in the air and ensuring safe operations, while the jumpmasters are aboard the aircraft to ensure personnel airdrop operations are conducted safely.”



The CRG teams controlled the Cheshnegirovo landing and drop zone for aerial off-loads of container delivery system and low-cost low-altitude bundles, static-line personnel jumps and Agile Combat Employment assault take-offs and landings.



“The CRG teams out here are the linchpin to make all these aspects of the operation mesh and come together to ensure we meet mission objectives,” Olson said.



Thracian Summer 2020 tested the CRG’s ability to provide U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s only expeditionary open-the-base force in support of USAFE’s operation planning.



“The 435th CRG is one of the premier LZ and DZ survey and operations teams in theater,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Craig Reinwald, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency air traffic controller. “Without the CRG to survey and control operations, the USAFE area of responsibility would be very limited in its capabilities to meet mission requirements.”



Operating an LZ in an austere location is exactly what Thracian Summer 2020 facilitated. The 37th AS, in communication with the LZ controllers, managed to successfully complete a mission for the very first time in Bulgaria—landing aircraft on a highway.



“We saw this as a unique opportunity to practice ACE constructs and contingency operations,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Claude Van Hook, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft instructor pilot. “This training objective ties to our capability to project force anywhere, anytime. We only needed a small footprint to make a large statement of our capabilities.”



Up in the air, the 37th AS flew mountainous visual low-level formations, tactical evasion flights and aerial engagement training with Bulgarian C-27J Spartan aircraft and MiG-29 fighter jets throughout Thracian Summer 2020.



“As we continue to hone our capabilities, we help our allies to hone theirs,” Van Hook said. “We get to exchange our techniques and practices, which allows us to see operations from a different perspective and improve future bilateral tactical solutions.”



Participation in Thracian Summer 2020 allows Airmen to train and hone operational and tactical skills alongside a NATO ally and partner.



“Our partnership is so important,” said Bulgarian Col. Yuri Lukanov, Bulgarian exercise director. “Of course, we may have a small language barrier, but after 24 hours of training together, we understand each other enough to further contribute to improving international coalition operations.”



The efforts of Thracian Summer 2020 contribute to the U.S. commitment to NATO security and has positioned a fully capable combat strength of rotational forces in the Black Sea region.



“Our relationship and persistent training with NATO partners are critical when NATO needs the support of two nations in the same area of operation, at the same time with little-to-no spin up,” Van Hook said.



The 37th AS has participated in C-130 training with Bulgaria at least once a year since 2008. This ongoing defense relationship with Bulgaria enhances the forward presence of an engaged, postured and ready force to assure, deter and defend our NATO allies and partner nations in a complex security environment.

