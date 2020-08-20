U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Campbell, Campbell Crossing join forces in out-year development plan for junior enlisted housing

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – To deliver on its commitment to improve Family housing U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Campbell in partnership with Campbell Crossing-Lendlease has developed a plan for major home construction and renovation in the next five years as part of the long-term goal to replace legacy housing with quality homes for Soldiers and Families assigned to Fort Campbell.

Campbell Crossing-Leadlease recently received the Army’s approval for the $87.4 million five-year development plan that includes the construction of 144 new junior enlisted units, the renovation of 170 multiplex units and the demolition of 250 homes in LaPointe Village.

“The finalization of the out-year development plan to bring improvements to our community has been a well thought out joint effort between Campbell Crossing and Fort Campbell leadership to ensure we are meeting the needs of our service members today,” said Kathleen Murney, senior vice president, regional general manager, Lendlease Department of Defense Communities.

“Through our 50-year partnership with the United States Department of the Army, we are committed to providing quality homes that service members can not only be proud to live in, but that also improve their quality of life. This recently approved plan will help us continue in our mission to do just that.”

The new junior enlisted homes will be in an all-new neighborhood located between the Lee Park neighborhood and The Commons at Pierce Village Community Center, while the renovations will include major interior and exterior work to homes in New Hammond Heights. The effort is in concert with the Army’s Military Housing Privatization Initiative.

Renovations, as well as design and construction of new homes will be headed by Campbell Crossing-Lendlease. Tentative groundbreaking for the new homes is March 2, 2021, with anticipated completion in September 2023.

“We are concentrating on areas that are most in need of improvement,” Keith Scruggs, project director for Campbell Crossing-Lendlease. “With 65% of our inventory being pre-1978 homes, it is important that we continue to focus on redevelopment opportunities, as well as opportunities to replace these legacy homes. Most important, we are fulfilling our commitment to provide our Soldiers and Families with quality homes they can not only be proud to live in, but that also improve their quality of life.”

Some of the renovations will consist of replacing windows, doors, cabinets, light fixtures, flooring, roofing and plumbing. Work also will include abatement of any existing environmental hazards such as lead-based paint and materials containing asbestos.

Renovations “will also include replacement of the exterior, living room upgrades, kitchen renovations to increase functionality, master bathroom remodel, and replacement of interior finishes,” Scruggs said. “We expect to have the renovations complete in fall of 2023.”

Designs for the new homes are in the initial planning phase but are expected to feature energy efficiencies as well as smart technology, large central gathering spaces in the neighborhood with a walkable design, and trails connecting to other communities.

Scruggs said Campbell Crossing-Lendlease is including a variety of participants in the meetings, known as charrettes. Among the participants are Campbell Crossing-Lendlease staff, as well as members of Fort Campbell garrison including the Housing Services Office, or HSO, and private sector construction experts.

“The charrette meetings provide an opportunity for our team to meet with key stakeholders to collaborate on the design for the upcoming new home construction and renovations,” Scruggs said. “While we are still in the initial planning phase, we can say the new construction and renovations will be designed with our residents in mind. In order to achieve this, it is important we have the right mix of participants. Additionally, we will be engaging community residents and our Resident Advisory Board members for feedback as they truly are the best source for gauging the needs of our military Families today.”

The initial design phase will continue over the next several months and will include multiple meetings to ensure the design is right for residents.

“We just recently started the charrette process with the goal to have a concept plan agreed upon by all parties,” said Yolanda D. McDaniel, deputy director Fort Campbell HSO, Directorate of Public Works. “We are looking at energy efficient homes, spacious floor plans and amenities that are comparable to what we see off the installation. There is still a lot of planning and deciding before a finalized concept plan is approved by all parties.”

The Fort Campbell Housing Services Office team is “providing the oversight and accountability necessary to ensure continuous improvements to post housing and making Fort Campbell the first choice of our Soldiers and Families,” said Ted A. Reece, chief of the Fort Campbell HSO.

“As the chief adviser to the garrison commander, we are working with Campbell Crossing-Lendlease to generate design concepts and amenities to meet the needs of Fort Campbell Families,” Reece said. “We need to have a clear and detailed understanding of the development process. Also, ensuring the construction meets standards required in the out-year development plan.”

By creating an inclusive design and planning process, all parties are held accountable to ensure the best interests of Fort Campbell Soldiers and Families are met.

“We are looking at sustainability efforts in the design process,” Reece said. “Also, we want to ensure we are actively engaged in all steps of the development, phasing schedules and that scopes of work are accomplished as approved, and communication on matters affecting project finances are reviewed and analyzed.”

Campbell Crossing-Lendlease is committed to creating homes Fort Campbell’s Soldiers and Families will love to live in, Scruggs said.

“We still have many details to iron out that will be solidified during the planning sessions,” he said. “However, we are heavily focused on providing safe, healthy, functional and energy efficient homes for our residents and look forward to sharing more details as we work through the design phase.”

U.S. Army Installation Management Command is already working on additional improvements to Family housing including new home construction and renovation projects beyond this five-year plan, McDaniel said.

