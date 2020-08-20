Air Station Inducts Two into its Hall of Heroes

Courtesy Photo | Hall of Heroes inductee retired Navy Capt. Philip Waddingham is a former air station...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hall of Heroes inductee retired Navy Capt. Philip Waddingham is a former air station commanding officer and is currently a Simulator Flight Instructor at the Ground Training facility. see less | View Image Page

NAS KINGSVILLE – Naval Air Station Kingsville recently honored two current simulator flight instructors by inducting them into its “Hall of Heroes.”



Retired Navy Captains Billie Gunther and Philip Waddingham are the hall’s newest members, recognized for their many years of service and their contributions to naval aviation.



Capt. Gunther earned his wings and was designated a naval aviator on Nov. 9, 1959. He would subsequently serve with a number of attack squadrons and was Air Operations Officer for 7th Fleet DET "C" at Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Saigon.



He came to Kingsville in 1976 and, after a short stint with Training Air Wing (TW) 2, was assigned as executive officer of Training Squadron (VT) 21 before becoming the squadron’s commanding officer in 1978.



Following two tours of duty with Navy Recruiting Command, he retired in December 1982 and returned to Kingsville to serve as a Simulator Flight Instructor. He also was very involved in local politics and served as Mayor of the City of Kingsville from 1984-88.



“After serving 25 years as a naval aviator, and another 37 years closely involved with naval aviation and the training of student aviators, it is indeed an honor to be selected to NAS Kingsville's Hall of Heroes, “Gunther said.



Capt. Waddingham completed his undergraduate jet pilot training with VT-22 at NAS Kingsville and was designated a naval aviator on Feb. 5, 1988. After initial fleet replacement training in the EA-6B, he deployed with Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 132 embarked aboard USS Saratoga (CV 60).



He would go one to serve numerous sea tours including executive officer and later commanding officer of VAQ-134. He supported Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operation Northern Watch, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Coalition Operation, Partnership of the Americas.



Waddingham was selected for major command and served as commanding officer of Naval Air Station Kingsville from Aug. 2007 until his retirement in June 2010.



“Having my picture hung in the Hall of Heroes is truly an honor,” Waddingham said. “To be part of the history represented in the Hall, alongside fellow naval aviators who earned their Wings of Gold here, leaves me at a loss for words.”



Since the air station was established on July 4, 1942, thousands of Navy and Marine Corps student pilots have earned their wings of gold in Kingsville before heading to the fleet as strike/fighter pilots. Many went on to have illustrious careers or gained significant notoriety as a result of their service.



The concept of the hall stemmed from a booklet created for the June 28, 1986, dedication of the airfield in honor of Adm. Alva D. Bernhard. The publication contained a section called the “Hall of Heroes” with photos and short biographies of 100 naval aviators who began their careers in Kingsville. But the “hall” never made it from paper to brick and mortar.



That changed in January 2020 when, after months of research and preparation, the hall was unveiled in the air station’s Ground Training Facility.



“It is truly fitting that the hall to honor NAS Kingsville’s esteemed alumni was established in a location that is very visible to our student pilots,” said Commanding Officer Thomas “Tigger” Korsmo. “The Ground Training Facility is where our young student pilots hone the skills necessary to become “winged” aviators.”



For Gunther and Waddingham, their induction into the hall is the culmination of their lifelong commitment to the Navy and to naval aviation.







Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller often says today’s aviators stand on the shoulders of giants. The student pilots at NAS Kingsville now walk among them.



NAS Kingsville is soliciting recommendations and nominations for inclusion in its Hall of Heroes.

The criteria for consideration is that the nominee earned their wings at NAS Kingsville or served as an instructor pilot with one of the training squadrons, or made other substantive contributions to naval aviation while assigned in Kingsville.



To submit recommendations, email KNGV-PAO@navy.mil and include the nominee’s name, contact information, and a brief justification of why they should be considered.



Nominations should include a formal portrait-type photo and career biography and may be sent via email to KNGV-PAO@navy.mil, or by regular mail to Public Affairs Officer, 554 McCain St., Suite 217, Kingsville, TX 78363.