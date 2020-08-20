Digital Garrison connects users to vital post information

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The newly released Digital Garrison app puts information about Fort Campbell services and events at smartphone users’ fingertips.



“The Digital Garrison is a joint effort between the United States Army Installation Management Command, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation,” said Nondice L. Thurman, Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office social media manager and webmaster. “It pulls information from each of those entities and lets you know about upcoming events and serves as a directory for on-post services.”



Push notifications will provide real-time updates about important information like severe weather and sudden gate closures, Thurman said. Users must manually turn on push notifications within the app under the user’s account settings tab, in the communication preferences queue.



Along with push notifications, the app has many benefits to Fort Campbell users especially those who are new to post.



“You can use the app to navigate to a specific location on post,” she said. “If you are new to Fort Campbell and have no idea where the Soldier Support Center is, you can click on the app and use the navigation to get there from wherever you are on post. The app is universal to all installations as well, so if you PCS from here to Fort Bragg or vice versa, you won’t need to download a new app. You just change your location within the app and it will update to the correct information.”



Addresses and operating hours of services are still being updated within the app and may not be accessible right away because of changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. For nonemergent updates and announcements, users can click on “Installation Information” on the app’s home page and then on the announcements link.



Not only does Digital Garrison feature information specific to each user’s community, it also provides details and information about the Exchange, access to ShopMyExchange.com, on-post restaurants and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation services, fitness and recreation options.



“The Digital Garrison app is a great source of information about MWR programs,” said Melissa A. Schaffner, chief of the MWR Non-Appropriated Fund Support Division. “You can take a look at the events icon for opportunities to get out and do something fun or visit the installation directory icon to check hours of operation, location and phone number for facilities. The recreation and dining icons show more MWR activities for you to enjoy.”



The app links to the Fort Campbell website – https://home.army.mil/campbell/ – and can link users to additional information and resources offered by the installation’s service providers, Thurman said.



“If information is wrong or is not navigating to the correct location we want to know so we can fix it as quickly as possible,” she said. “If the app is not working correctly, users can click the ‘give us feedback’ link under the account tab to report to the app developers.”



If users come across incorrect phone numbers or addresses on the app, they should email usarmy.campbell.imcom-atlantic.list.garrison-pao@mail.mil to help correct it.



“The app is a wonderful tool to find information about Fort Campbell, or the next installation you are going to,” Thurman said. “It’s just a great way to get to information quickly.”



Digital Garrison is a free app available to anyone for download at the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android. Once the app is downloaded, users will be prompted to create an account. By selecting Fort Campbell as the location of choice, users will have all of the installation’s information available instantly.

