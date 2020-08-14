Training Squadron 21 Changes Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Story by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Cmdr. Chris Glandon relieved Cmdr. Matthew Maher as commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 21 Redhawks in an Aug. 14 ceremony on board Naval Air Station Kingsville.
    Maher, from Parker, Colo., had commanded the Redhawks since May 2019 and he will be joining Training Air Wing Two.
    Glandon, a native of Sigourney, Iowa, had been the squadron executive officer since May 2019.
    Capt. Brett Lassen, commodore of Training Air Wing Two, presented the Meritorious Service Medal to Maher prior to the change of command.
    The ceremony was held under COVID-19 protective protocols with minimal personnel present.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 16:28
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
