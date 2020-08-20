22 ARW and Operation DESERT SHIELD

On 3, August 1990, the United States instituted Operation DESERT SHIELD, sending troops and supplies to Saudi Arabia to confront a feared invasion of the country by neighbor Iraq.



The previous day, Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded nearby Kuwait. Stationed at March Air Force Base, California, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing supported the contingency by processing the movement of several thousand U.S. Marine Corps units overseas. The wing also deployed over 1,127 members to Saudi Arabia through December 1990.



Additionally, 22nd ARW KC-10 Extender aircraft immediately deployed and supported the larger tanker “air refueling bridge” creation that allowed over 1,000 fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft destined for Saudi Arabia to make the trip across the Atlantic Ocean. Through the remainder of the year, the KC-10s ferried parts, supplies and personnel across the Continental U.S., through Spain and into Saudi Arabia.



To combat the exhaustingly long flight hours, on 1 September, United States Transportation Command established the “Pony Express” that broke up the flights into sections. The aircrews assigned to the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons, 22 ARW, pre-positioned in Spain to conduct the final leg of the “Pony Express,” flying troops, equipment and delivering air refueling capabilities to Saudi Arabia. These efforts contributed towards the transportations of over several million tons of cargo and thousands of military personnel into the Middle East area of operations.



On the home front, the 22nd ARW headquarters element kicked into high gear offering various support services to families of deployed members. Various helping and support agencies offered free child care, established family support groups and hosted special family nights every Monday at the dining facility.



The wing provided a range of legal, finance, medical, religious and family care support. The chaplain’s officer created a commander’s humanitarian fund, where the public could make donations to support the families of deployed members. As the holiday’s approached, of turkeys, Christmas trees, decorations and cookies were collected and sent overseas to the troops. The public displayed their support by tying yellow ribbons around local business signs and on residents’ homes.



As the year came to a close, the 22nd ARW braced for a prolonged campaign as signs indicated Saddam Hussein would not comply with U.S. demands to exit Kuwait and Operation DESERT SHIELD would turn into Operation DESERT STORM at the start of the New Year.

