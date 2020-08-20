St. Paul resident selected for prestigious award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters in Washington, D.C., recently selected St. Paul, Minnesota, resident and St. Paul District Chief of Logistics Mike McGarvey as recipient of the National Meritorious Logistician of the Year Award.



This award recognizes demonstrated excellence in the management of logistics programs. McGarvey was selected for his cost-saving contributions to facilities and supply management, property accountability and disposal, maintenance and transportation. He was also recognized for his excellent customer service and commitment to environmental sustainability.



"Mike is a dedicated leader who is extremely well-deserving of this recognition,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, St. Paul District deputy commander and McGarvey’s supervisor. “He works tirelessly to ensure our logistical operations run smoothly. His team reduces the district's operating costs and ensures we have what we need when we need it."



McGarvey has been with the St. Paul District for 16 years. He supervises a six-person logistics team that operates throughout the St. Paul District headquarters and 41 field sites spread across 139,000 square miles and portions of five states to include North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.





