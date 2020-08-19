1st ID observes Women’s Equality Day

Photo By Pvt. Talina Anderson | Phyllis Fitzgerald, the Executive Director of the Society of the First Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Talina Anderson | Phyllis Fitzgerald, the Executive Director of the Society of the First Infantry Division, with Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harrris, the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general, on Fort Riley, Aug. 19, 2020. Fitzgerald received an award at the Women’s Equality Day observance. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Talina Anderson) see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan.-- Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division held an early observance for Women’s Equality Day, August 8, 2020, at the Riley Community Center on Fort Riley, Kansas.

The event, which was open to the public (although limited due to COVID-19 guidelines) was hosted by the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and featured Phyllis Fitzgerald, the Executive Director of the Society of the First Infantry Division, as a guest speaker and recipient of an award.

A 21-year Army veteran, Fitzgerald spoke on women’s hard-fought battle for equal rights, especially the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“Prior to 100 years before today, women pretty much didn’t have any rights,” Fitzgerald said. “Women fought 72 years prior to the 19th Amendment for the right to vote. It wasn’t given to them, they fought for it.”

Fitzgerald believes that the Nation and Army in particular have made great strides in equality. “From serving in the United States Army, women and men are treated equally,” she said. “Women are given the same opportunities to excel as male soldiers.”

While Fitzgerald spoke a lot about women’s rights in general, she touched heavily on suffrage, the event which Women’s Equality Day is based off of.

“Whether you’re a male or a female, everybody should exercise their right to vote,” she said.

“I feel like we all get equal treatment- we aren’t treated unfairly at all,” said Spc. Tonya Estrada, an Army Aviation Operations Specialist with the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st CAB, 1st ID. “I don’t feel uncomfortable anywhere I go.”

Col. Bryan Chivers, the commander of the 1st CAB, presented Fitzgerald with an award for her history of and current service to both Soldiers and civilians in the community.

Fitzgerald’s message for everyone, Soldiers or otherwise, was that anyone is capable of great accomplishment.

“Look at where women were 100 years ago and where they are now,” she said. “You can do anything you want to do in life, regardless of gender. You just need a positive attitude, drive and passion.”

Women’s Equality Day is observed nationally on August 26.