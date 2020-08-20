NWDC Guest Speaker Series: Strategy and Innovation Professional Discusses Pandemic Adjustments, Perspectives with NWDC

The Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) continued its Guest Speaker Series today, moving it online courtesy of Director of Design Strategy and Innovation Ophelia Chiu, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), N.Y.

Chiu presented “Pandemic Pivot,” which explored the impact of the pandemic and a forced project pivot due to COVID-19. “I wanted to share my thoughts about design and strategic innovation at MSK,” she said. “It is important to think about the organizational challenges involved in doing innovation work within a large organization and the need to innovate on innovation processes (or how innovation is done). I provide insights that I hope will be applicable and thought-provoking to NWDC members in their own work.”

Chiu has been the lead for Design and Innovation for 12 years. The presentation covered, at a high level, the InSight Care innovation project. She covered the internal environmental constraints that innovation experiences, the forced pivot, and how her organization tried to ensure they could still learn from the change.

“My advice is to be open minded, adaptable, and persistent in your innovation efforts,” Chiu said. “Continually self-reflect on what’s working, what’s not working, and on how to do it better.”

Chiu’s focus is on bringing driving healthcare transformation to implementation, helping to spread innovative thinking across the organization and bringing people from different disciplines together. She also has hospital operations and administration experience across her 22 years of work at MSKCC.

_____________________________________

The NWDC Guest Speaker Series fosters discussions with thought leaders, naval scholars, and other dynamic personalities to facilitate NWDC’s pursuit of rapid, game changing innovations. For more information or to submit a speaker request, please contact Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Jones, andrew.s.jones1@navy.mil, or Dr. Michael A. Brown Sr, PhD, michael.a.brown31@navy.mil.



NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities. Command professionals are focused on operational-level concept generation, warfighting development, and cross-domain integration to strengthen U.S. Navy warfighting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 13:19 Story ID: 376393 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWDC Guest Speaker Series: Strategy and Innovation Professional Discusses Pandemic Adjustments, Perspectives with NWDC, by Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.