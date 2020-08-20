Women on production lines execute mission, carry on spirit of Rosie the Riveter

Women of all backgrounds and skill sets are essential to the Army, and 75 years after World War II, they continue to prove their dedication to the Department of Defense with knowledge and expertise of advanced weapon systems, technology, and medical research, helping our Soldiers fight and win the nation's wars. Today, the spirit of cultural WWII icon Rosie the Riveter lives with the thousands of women who work on the lines in the Army’s Organic Industrial Base facilities.



Managed by Army Materiel Command, the OIB consists of 26 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that manufacture and reset Army equipment, generating readiness and operational capability throughout Army formations.



Across the OIB, female employees are committed to the warfighter and ensure they receive the support they need, whether that is clothing, bullets, tanks or medical equipment. For one Medical Maintenance Directorate employee, deadlines are crucial to guarantee mission-capable equipment gets to the warfighter in the field.



Stephanie Hazelton, a biomedical equipment specialist at Army Medical Logistics Command, coordinates the maintenance of supplies being serviced and transported to Army Prepositioned Stocks sites, therefore synchronizing materiel capabilities to meet not only the present requirements but also future warfighter missions.



The biggest obstacle in moving the equipment to APS sites, Hazelton said, is receiving temperature-sensitive and hazmat materials overseas needed to service the equipment, a task made more complicated due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, specifically the DOD travel restrictions.



Since COVID-19 halted domestic and overseas travel, Hazelton said she is now coordinating movements that had previously been postponed. To accomplish her part of the AMC mission, she relies on the help of depot maintenance teams.



As AMC continues to focus on its everyday mission, many women in the OIB facilities have taken on another mission: the COVID-19 relief effort. Sgt. Cristal Thompson, a shop supervisor for Army Medical Materiel Agency, and her team of 71 military, civilian and contractor personnel are directly supporting the effort.



Since the start of the pandemic, Thompson’s team has been recognized for rebuilding over 260 legacy 754M ventilators, completing over 575 repair work orders and 610 Performance to Promise work orders, she said.



“My favorite part is when we get the equipment out the door,” said Thompson. “I feel confident that we just provided quality service for a product that our customers can use and trust that it will work right.”



The quality of the products, Thompson said, is only as good as the quality of service from quality people.



“I want to help my employees solve not only technical problems, but social as well because we are dealing with customers during a time when stress levels are so high,” she said.



At Anniston Army Depot, Martha Hunter, a pneudraulics mechanic for 16 years, understands the importance of producing quality materials, and in her case, combat vehicles.



She disassembles, repairs and assembles hydraulic parts on combat vehicles such as the M1 Abrams tank and Stryker when they arrive at the depot from the field.



While she acknowledges the large number of men in the mechanical field, Hunter said she is proud to be a part of the group of women who are stepping up to the plate.



“There are a lot of different women serving in the mechanical field and I am grateful to them. Serving as a mechanic is a great fit and knowing I am making a difference is a good feeling,” she said.



Thompson also acknowledges the challenges that women face in a male-dominated field.



“With women, it appears that we have to prove ourselves before we will be accepted, but by having mentors, you don’t have to do that,” she said.



Thompson’s passion for motivating her team stems from having a mentor.



“In the military, we call it ‘taking off our rank and setting it aside’,” said Thompson recalling the demeanor of her former supervisor and mentor. “My supervisor would always tell me, ‘Wherever you go, whether in the military or on the civilian side, the first thing you should do is find yourself a mentor.’”



Taking those words to heart, Thompson has relied on mentors as she has assumed leadership positions. As a woman and service member in leadership, Thompson said she wants her workforce to know that it is okay to be empathetic and compassionate.



“Being able to listen to people and express concerns or provide encouragement creates an environment where anyone would feel safe to work in,” she said.



The culture of transparency women in the defense industry have cultivated today mirrors the environment Rosie the Riveter envisioned nearly 75 years ago, said Thompson.



“Rosie the Riveter showed that different perspectives can produce better outcomes,” she said. “Having more role models like her encourages women in the defense industry to tell their story about what they can accomplish. It creates a beautiful image of self-worth and I feel proud to carry on her legacy.”

