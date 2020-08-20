NMRTC Bremerton COVID-19 Working Group - Ready and Resilient

Photo By Douglas Stutz | More than just a reflection of directing the way ahead…Hospitalman Tyler Steider...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | More than just a reflection of directing the way ahead…Hospitalman Tyler Steider guides incoming patients through the drive through screening process in place at NMRTC Bremerton to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Steider efforts, along with the rest of the drive through screening team, represent a daily, dedicated, visual reminder why the command’s COVID-19 Working Group has been acknowledged by the DoD Patient Safety Program with a Ready and Resilient Award for their dedication during the CONVID-19 outbreak (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Patient Safety Program posed the straightforward question, ‘who are champions for resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic?’



Replies were submitted from commands of all service branches, including from Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton.



The COVID-19 Working Group at NMRTC Bremerton was acknowledged with a Ready and Resilient Award, created by the DoD Patient Safety Program to recognize teams or individuals for their dedication during the CONVID-19 outbreak.



“Being recognized provides the team with confidence that their efforts tackling difficulty and unprecedented problems are having a positive impact. Given the fact that few were prepared for the current circumstances, it is important to show the team that, despite the lack of experience, their innovation and hard work are paying dividends toward the overall wellness of our patients, staff, community and fleet,” said Cmdr. Robert Uniszkiewicz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton COVID-19 Working Group czar and public health emergency officer.



The command COVID-19 Working Group was specifically identified for the attribute of ‘Prioritize on the Essential,’ one of six such elements deemed crucial for resiliency as defined by the program. The other essential elements advocated include, ‘Put People First;’ ‘Take Care of Yourself;’ ‘Take Care of Your Team;’ ‘Ask For and Offer Help;’ and ‘Do the Right Thing Right.’



Responding to the pandemic outbreak has required a continual assessment on precedence protocols and being able to adapt with a sense of urgency in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Uniszkiewicz attest that characteristic directly correlates to supporting the third largest fleet concentration.



“Resilience is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. It represents a level of toughness that our dedicated team has shown since the pandemic onset. We expect nothing less from the warfighter. They can expect the same from us. It tells the fleet that we have their back and we are not going anywhere. We will not leave their side during these challenging times of uncertainty,” explained Uniszkiewicz.



According to Capt. Andrea Donalty, chief medical officer and general pediatrician, the COVID-19 Working Group receiving this award demonstrates to all beneficiaries – active duty warfighters and retirees, along with their families - that NHB/ NMRTC Bremerton has a ready medical team who keeps them medically ready even during this time of a pandemic.



“Our beneficiaries continue to have confidence in our competence, compassion, teamwork, and clinical excellence. Unlike other campaigns where medical is in a supportive role to the effort, this effort is a medical effort and the ‘enemy’ we are combatting is an infectious disease,” said Donalty.



For NHB/NMRTC Bremerton COVID-19 Working Group – featuring a diverse mix of specialty leaders – continuing to prioritize essentials throughout the pandemic outbreak has taken on a life of its’ own.



“The key is to understand that those prioritized essentials are in a constant state of flux. What was a priority last week may have to move down the list given the dynamic situation of this week. The Working Group is comprised of subject matter experts from a variety of diverse fields and that enables the group to be dynamic and flow with unexpected punches. I am proud to be a part of this dedicated group of professionals who never cease to amaze me on how they continue to strive to remain positive and dedicated to the mission during this marathon,” Uniszkiewicz said.



“The multi-disciplinary group has been very agile in responding to the pandemic and the multitude of needs that arise. Led by Cmdr. Uniszkiewicz as our COVID-czar, priorities are shaped by him but also adapted by the team. Each subject matter expert present is representing a team of their own and brings the top issues to the table. On occasion, we have needed sub-work groups to address particular aspects of care which then report up via the main Working Group. The core team that has developed has gelled amazingly and through this format, has been able to work very collaboratively to effectively problem-solve,” added Donalty.



High reliability organizations – such as NMRTC Bremerton – rely on effective communication and teamwork skills in the effort to support resiliency not just with the Working Group, but throughout the command. Such commitment helps ensure patient safety is a top priority, especially with the added responsibility during the ongoing pandemic outbreak.



Crediting the command COVID-19 Working Group as a champion of resiliency has also helped in a few other non-clinical ways, too.



“Recognizing our staff for their excellence, innovation, and adaptability is important for several reasons. Acknowledging strong work keeps up morale, shares ideas, and allows us to give a humble thank you to our hardworking staff,” commented Donalty.