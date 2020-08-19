Photo Essay: American Flag and Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole Aug. 13, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole Aug. 13, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The first official national flag was approved by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, according to history. It is widely believed, but not confirmed, that Betsy Ross sewed the first American Flag.



The original flag had 13 stars and 13 stripes to represent the 13 original colonies. The flag is nicknamed "Old Glory."



According to PBS, on Aug. 3, 1949, President Truman officially declared June 14th Flag Day.



After many design changes the flag currently has 50 stars. The last star was added when Hawaii became a state on July 4, 1960.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



