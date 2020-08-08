1st Medical Training Brigade holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | The 1st Medical Training Brigade of the Army Reserve, held a change of command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 1st Medical Training Brigade of the Army Reserve, held a change of command ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Fort Gordon, Ga. in which Col. Valens Plummer assumed command. COVID-19 safety precautions limited attendance and the ceremony was officiated virtually, allowing Soldiers from across the country to participate. see less | View Image Page

The 1st Medical Training Brigade of the Army Reserve, based at Fort Gordon, Georgia, held a virtual change of command ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 8. Col. Valens Plummer assumed command from Col. Jeffrey McCarter in a ceremony officiated by Brig. Gen. Lisa Doumont, the commander of the Medical Readiness and Training Command. COVID-19 safety precautions limited attendance to the event, therefore the virtual platform allowed Soldiers from across the country to participate.



The 1st MTB serves as the doctrinal experts on Army Health Systems for the Combat Support Training Program. They provided insight and analysis based on their assignments, experience, and education to assist medical units in progressive improvements to Soldier readiness.



In his parting comments, McCarter thanked the Soldiers of the 1st MTB, and acknowledged their dedication and professionalism.



“You were the first to train Army Reserve Soldiers mobilizing in Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19,” McCarter said.



McCarter, from Muskogee, Oklahoma, is advancing to serve with the Army Reserve Medical Command, Pinellas Park, Florida, as the Deputy Commander.



Doumont thanked McCarter for his outstanding leadership during his tenure.



“This was an important year,” Doumont said. “Your ability to be creative in how you apply your craft is much appreciated. I feel very confident and comfortable that Col. Plummer will continue to do that.”



“Colonel McCarter, thank you for mentoring me,” said Plummer. “I am humbled to be selected as your replacement in commanding the 1st Medical Training Brigade.”



A primary care physician, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, Plummer was previously the commander of the 7303rd Medical Training Support Battalion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and has served with MRTC for the past two years.



The 1st MTB of the Medical Readiness and Training Command, is integral in preparing the medical professionals in the Army Reserve by maintaining their readiness in supporting new and traditional training strategies to meet the mission requirements of geographic combatant commands.