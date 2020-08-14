Big Red One & Fort Riley welcomes new commanding general

FORT RILEY, Kan. -- The 1st Infantry Division hosted an assumption of command ceremony Aug. 14, 2020 at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas.

The ceremony was held to honor the division’s outgoing commanding general, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, and to welcome the division’s incoming commanding general, Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony was streamed live through the division’s Facebook page for virtual attendees to observe.

Kolasheski, who served as Fort Riley’s commanding general for a little over two years, expressed what it meant to him to hold such a position.

“Thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of commanding the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley,” he said. “No other installation has the support that Fort Riley enjoys.”

Moving forward in his career to become the commanding general of the U.S. Army’s Vth Corps based in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Kolasheski spoke highly of and welcomed Sims to the position of 1st Inf. Div. commanding general.

“I am really excited that Maj. Gen. Sims and his wife, Fay, are taking the reins of the division and installation,” he said. “The Sims are unequivocally the right team for the organization.”

Sims, the former deputy director for regional operations and force management with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanked Kolasheski and the Big Red One for welcoming him to Fort Riley.

“To be here today, and to be joining such an amazing team, is an unbelievable honor,” he said. “Joining an organization and installation of such phenomenal consequence is extremely extraordinary.”

Sims officially assumed command with the passing of the colors, a historic military tradition that demonstrates a symbolic transfer of responsibility to a new leader.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to command and be a part of this proud legacy,” he said.

