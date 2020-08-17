Naval Air Force Atlantic Squadrons Receive Prestigious Aviation Awards

Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), presented three Norfolk- based aircraft squadrons awards for Battle Efficiency and Aviation Safety in brief ceremonies in their respective hangars at Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field, Aug. 17.



Competition for the Battle Efficiency, or Battle “E”, Award is extremely competitive and is awarded annually to the winner of the battle effectiveness competition among each ship or aircraft class.



Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 received the coveted Battle ”E” Award for FY-19 in recognition for their outstanding, sustained superior performance, professionalism and commitment in an operational environment.



The “Bluetails” fly and maintain the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Command and Control, all- weather twin turboprop aircraft from navy aircraft carriers in support of the ship’s embarked air wing.



Cmdr. Martin Fentress, the Bluetails’ commanding officer from Norfolk, Virginia, praised his crew’s accomplishments.



“We’ve had a tremendously challenging yet rewarding year. We successfully completed a record breaking four time extended around the world deployment aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) plus extreme COVID mitigations nearly as soon as we returned. Regardless, we not only met, but exceeded our operational commitments,” said Fentress. “I am exceptionally proud our team and the entire Bluetail Family.”



VAW-121 won in the E-2D class for E-2D squadrons based on the East Coast and is composed of 38 Officers and 178 enlisted personnel operating and maintaining five E-2D aircraft.



“Like life, how you respond in life, or how you respond in a squadron makes all the difference in the world, “said Meier. “If you’re in this business long enough, you’ll have setbacks or stumbles, but how you respond makes all the difference. I think that speaks volumes for the culture, the hard work, the dedication, the way you have gotten after things, so thank you very much for that.”



Meier also presented the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Aviation Safety Award to two Norfolk-based squadrons.



In the fixed-wing squadron category, VAW-126 received the award. The “Seahawks” with 168 officers and enlisted personnel and five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, took the East Coast award this year.



The squadron spent 141 days deployed with 118 days aboard ship. They also completed 589 sorties.



While flying more than 1,600 total flight hours the squadron logged almost 400 hours at night with 171 night landings, or “traps”.



Cmdr. Marc Foreman, commanding officer of VAW-126 from Riverside, California, praised his command for achieving this accolade.



“This award is a testament to the men and woman of the Seahawks who safely executed three at sea periods totaling seven weeks, an advanced training detachment to Fallon, Nevada, and a dynamic force employment deployment aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) supporting theater security and contingency operations in 5th and 6th fleet’s areas of responsibility,” said Foreman. “The dedicated efforts of the safety department, in particular the aviation safety officer and ground safety officer, ensured a valued safety culture to enhance Sailor awareness while reinforcing the standards of performing the right way every time.”



Capt. William Murphy, the CNAL Force Safety Officer, explained that only one squadron of each type of aircraft from each coast is selected annually to receive the CNO Aviation Safety Award.



“It is an extremely competitive process, and with so many squadrons having outstanding Safety Management Systems and exemplary safety cultures, the ultimate winner has demonstrated a true commitment to safety and readiness, allowing them to stand out amongst their peers.”



The recipient for the East Coast-based MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter is Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15. The “Blackhawks”, based at Norfolk Naval Station Chambers Field is the largest helicopter squadron in the Navy. The 650 officer and enlisted personnel team fly and maintain 12 MH-53E helicopters which includes four based in Bahrain.



The squadron maintains a worldwide 72-hour Airborne Mine Countermeasures rapid deployment posture and Vertical Onboard Delivery capability in the Arabian Gulf.



The Blackhawks’ Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Andrea Ragusa, of Bryson City, North Carolina, not only keeps her finger on the pulse of squadron safety, she also addresses safety concerns through the use of a Commanding Officer’s Suggestion Box and active engagement with the Aviation Safety Awareness Program (ASAP) and has personally addressed multiple ASAP reports.



“HM-15 continues to be the best squadron on the seawall,” said Ragusa. “I am continuously impressed with the work ethic, dedication and commitment that every Blackhawk brings to the fight. I am deeply grateful and thankful for everything they do to make this squadron as successful as it has been and endures to be.”



The Safety “S” selection is based on aircraft flight mishap rates, ground mishaps, and currency of safety management programs. Subjective criteria, such as quality contributions to the Naval Aviation Safety Program and timely reporting of hazards, recommendations for corrective action, safety articles for publication, suggestions for improvement in survival and aircraft and ground support equipment as well as facilities and maintenance practices are all considered.

