Fleet Activities Yokosuka Provides Outdoor Dining Opportunities

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Green Bay Bistro offers the CFAY community an opportunity for a dine-in experience while following COVID-19 health safety protocols by allowing patrons to eat and drink outside along the waterfront.



Due to the current Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level, dining options onboard CFAY and off the installation are limited to take-out and outside seating. Because of these measures, CFAY’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department decided to open the Green Bay Bistro.



“Although everyone on base is thankful for the command’s diligence in keeping us safe, we are all still craving a bit of normalcy,” said Chad Landry, MWR Business Operation Manager. “This is the main reason MWR and the command worked so hard to open the bistro; the bistro gives the CFAY community that little feeling of normalcy, while maintain the safety measures required to keep us all safe.”



The Green Bay Bistro has quickly become a popular destination among the population of CFAY.



“The bistro opened on June 12th and was an immediate success,” said Landry. “In fact, we needed to expand the perimeter to allow for more usable space so we could add tables for the next day.”



Since opening in June, the Green Bay Bistro has offered the CFAY community an enjoyable experience.



“I enjoy that the restaurant allows me to eat and drink while having a nice view of the water,” said Machinist’s Mate Fireman James Karle assigned to the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)



Landry said it is important the CFAY community has an option to sit down to eat versus getting food to go.



“During normal times many individuals use various forms of dining for everything from business meetings, to date nights with our significant others, as well as everything in between,” said Landry. “When looking for something to make us feel normal again, nothing compares to a picnic in the park.”



CFAY members also said they appreciated the bistro offers an opportunity to enjoy a meal while remaining socially distanced from others.



“I like that the bistro offers an easier way to enjoy a dine-in meal while staying safe,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Tyron Ore, assigned to CFAY’s Transient Personnel Unit. “It’s also convenient and takes away the stress of having to leave base for a meal.”



Landry said the Green Bay Bistro is a restaurant many can enjoy and looks forward to future customers from the CFAY community.



“The best thing about the bistro is that it offers many options for the community when everyone wants a little away time and it is available for families with kids as well as single Sailors just looking for a little down time,” said Landry. “Overall, it has been a great location and MWR is happy that we could provide something new to the community.”

