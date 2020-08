Dallas, Texas, native serves aboard USS Shiloh

EAST CHINA SEA (NNS) – A Dallas native is navigating the Indo-Pacific in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Shiloh.



Petty Officer Third Class Bruno Almanza is a Quartermaster aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser operating out of Yokosuka, Japan.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



A Navy Quartermaster ensures the safety of the ship by practicing proper navigation.



“I take my job very seriously,” said Almanza. “With the amount of ships the we come across every hour you have to always be alert.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“Being in this part of the world is certainly challenging.” Said Almanza. “When I transfer I know that I will be grateful for the experience.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“When you are out here you bring your best foot forward.” Said Almanza. “Because each day something new always pops up.”



A Navy cruiser is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, and small arms.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Shiloh is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



For more information on USS Shiloh and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTF70.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 21:17 Story ID: 376287 Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dallas, Texas, native serves aboard USS Shiloh, by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.