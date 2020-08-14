Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $9 Million Contract for Wharf Repairs

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Story by denise emsley 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded a $9,165,646 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract for structural repairs to Wharf O2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Aug. 13, to GM/Bulltrack Joint Venture, LLC, Clackamas, Oregon.

    “The wharfs and piers at JBPHH are critical infrastructure in constant use,” said Capt. Randall Harmeyer, Public Works Officer, JBPHH, “and it is vital to the Navy’s mission to keep them properly maintained and safe. “Wharf O2 is a 70-year old facility in desperate need of structural repair. It is a multi-purpose berth for a variety of naval vessels during repair and resupply missions. The wharf is also used as a berthing space for Navy barges and caissons to support dry docking activities at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.”

    The work to be performed includes performing spall and crack repairs to concrete pile caps, beams, curtain wall, utility vault, deck (above & below), deck curbs, and mooring foundations; replacing timber deck curbing with concrete; repairing concrete piles by installing epoxy-filled fiberglass jackets; installing a cathodic protection system for the steel sheet piles; replacing timber fender piles with precast concrete fender piles with rub strips; replacing timber wales and chocks at the deck level and timber framing near the waterline with plastic lumber; refurbishing steel cleats and connection hardware; replacing potable water piping and deteriorated utility hangers

    This project is expected to be completed by September 2021.

    Four proposals was received for this task order.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
