Naval Medical Logistics Command Hosts Virtual Women’s Equality Day Celebration

Photo By Julius Evans | Cmdr. Tiffany Scott is the Program Manager for the Joint Deployment Formulary and...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | Cmdr. Tiffany Scott is the Program Manager for the Joint Deployment Formulary and Department of Defense Pandemic Influenza medication and personal protective equipment stockpile. She earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA. She was the Naval Medical Logistics Command special guest speaker for the Women's Equality Day celebration Aug. 18. see less | View Image Page

In a virtual ceremony designed to include the entire command, even those who were not present, Naval Medical Logistics Command (NMLC) hosted a Women’s Equality Day celebration Aug. 18, which will be shared via its Facebook page.



Headed by Capt. Steve Aboona, NMLC's mission is to deliver patient-centered logistics solutions for military medicine and its vision is to become the Department of Defense's premier medical logistics support activity.



While 75 percent of the workforce conducts their daily functions from home, the remaining command personnel continue to achieve mission success, whatever that entails – including participating in ceremonies.



Lt. Jennifer Nestor, NMLC’s Medical Equipment and Logistics Solutions deputy director was the Master of Ceremonies. In her opening remarks, she described the morning’s event.



“The NMLC Diversity and Inclusion Committee members welcome you to the celebration of this year’s Women’s Equality Day recognizing the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution,” she said. “To celebrate Women’s Equality Day, we have a notable active duty officer in the U.S. Navy and a pharmacist by profession.”



Cmdr. Tiffany Scott is the Program Manager for the Joint Deployment Formulary and Department of Defense Pandemic Influenza medication and personal protective equipment stockpile. She earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA.



Dr. Scott described how, why and when the women’s suffrage campaign began. She intertwine the roots of the campaign with the societal norms of the time and the need for change, heeded the call that women earn their own identities.



Reading from historical literature, Scott said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men and women are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” as proclaimed in the Declaration of Sentiments that the delegates of that time had produced.



After an informative brief dating back to the Civil War, highlighting Susan B. Anthony and describing how women won the right to vote, the ceremony was brought to a conclusion with applauds from the attending audience.



In today’s COVID environment, NMLC continues to demonstrate how it remains responsive to stakeholders through providing medical solutions to the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency and all other interagency partners for their medical equipment and logistics solutions needs. It also remains cognizant to the needs of its highly efficient workforce that continues to achieve mission whether teleworking or on site.