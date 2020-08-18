Nellis Airman commissions through Cyberspace Force Development

Photo By Airman 1st Class Dwane Young | Tech. Sgt. John Duncan, 57th Information Aggressor Squadron network intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Dwane Young | Tech. Sgt. John Duncan, 57th Information Aggressor Squadron network intelligence analyst, poses for a photo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 14, 2020. Duncan was one of two Airmen selected to be directly commissioned as officers in cyber operations. In 2017 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established the authority to offer direct commissions to qualified cyber professionals improving the ability of the services to directly recruit technical experts into the officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – A network intelligence analyst assigned to the 57th Information Aggressor Squadron, was recently selected to commission as a Cyberspace Warfare Operations, Cyberspace Effects Operations Officer through the Cyberspace Direct Commissioning Board.



The Air Force is broadening its use of direct commissioning authority to access its most talented enlisted Airmen to be commissioned officers in the cyber operations career field.



“I’m excited that I was selected for this program,” said Tech. Sgt. John Duncan. “I’ve always been interested in commissioning. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn more, further my education and lead more Airmen.”



Partnering with Headquarters Air Force Manpower and Personnel and Air Force Recruiting Service, the Headquarters Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations, Cyberspace Force Development Office established a competitive process to select Airmen with skills in cyberspace operations to receive direct commissions.



Duncan is one of only two Airmen selected from a highly competitive group of candidates. Selection to the program is based on degrees in a preferred undergraduate technical specialty, certifications, experience, job performance and demonstrated leadership potential.



“Being meticulous with your package and standing out against the rest of the applicants is extremely important in competitive programs like this,” said Duncan. “I think one of the biggest distinguishers for my package was my level of education in the cyber field. It shows the genuine passion I have for this career path.”



Amongst his many achievements, Duncan has earned a master’s degree in software engineering, as well as numerous cyber industry certifications.



The Cyberspace Force Development office are slated to hold at least three selection boards in the next calendar year. The next Cyberspace Direct Commissioning Board application window will begin in October 2020.The board will be open to all active duty Air Force enlisted career fields. Application submission material will be available in late September.