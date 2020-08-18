Jeannine M. Ryder promoted to general officer

The Air Force Materiel Command Surgeon General was promoted to the rank of brigadier general at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 3.



Jeannine M. Ryder is a 29-year Air Force veteran and a graduate of Boston College where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. In her position as Surgeon General, Ryder promotes the health and well-being of over 80,000 military and civilian personnel through policy and programs focused on wellness. She leads the implementation of the Air Force Surgeon General’s medical policies and programs across the major command and advocates the work of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing, ensuring medical professionals are ready to deploy to provide medical care where needed.



“I am humbled and honored to be provided the opportunity of this promotion and the ability of continued service in the Air Force,” said Ryder. “I am fortunate to work with great Airmen and Medics and care for the most deserving patients in the world. My family, Pittsfield and Berkshire County, prepared me for a career in the Air Force with a foundation in ‘Integrity First, Excellence in All You Do and Service Before Self.’ I was raised with the Air Force Core values in the forefront of everything” said Ryder.



Ryder will continue her assignment at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with follow-on command of the 711th Human Performance Wing. Its mission is to advance human performance and integration for air, space and cyberspace through research, education, consultation and operational support. The wing operates at seven geographically separate sites, oversees more than 2,000 personnel and manages an annual budget of 300 million dollars.



As Chief Nurse of the Air Force, Ryder creates and evaluates nursing policies and programs for 19,000 active duty, Guard and Reserve nursing personnel. She interacts with Air Staff, Joint Staff, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and civilian healthcare organizations to ensure the highest caliber of nursing care and personnel.



“The Air Force was my best professional decision. It has provided me and my family many opportunities, experiences and friendships. The Air Force and all the services have a great mission and a prospect many should research for a career choice. I am also thankful to Pittsfield and Berkshire County for their longstanding support of me, my family and those who serve,” said Ryder.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 11:08 Location: PITTSFIELD, MA, US