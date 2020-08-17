Rain or shine, library services on Ramstein stay online

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- As we enter the seventh month of a global pandemic the limitations COVID-19 has created is clear.



The 86th Force Support Squadron however, has remained mindful of physical distancing throughout as they continue to support the Kaiserslautern Military Community, uninterrupted, with their many services at both the Ramstein and Vogelweh libraries.



Like many other facilities early in the pandemic, Ramstein and Vogelweh libraries had no choice but to temporarily shut down customer access.



With the intent to resume operations at the forefront of their minds, the staff pivoted to almost an entirely virtual library service merely 24 hours after shutting their doors. With the online transition, the two libraries are able to offer many services customers enjoyed, or even required, prior to the pandemic.



Services recently implemented include but are not limited to:

computer lab access via appointment

wireless printing capabilities

ability to see incoming titles on the libraries’ Facebook page

storytime livestream for children

arts and crafts livestream

online book clubs.



Additionally, for individuals who recently had a Permanent Change of Station to Germany and don’t have a library card, those customers are encouraged to fill out a card application online.



The most utilized service offered by Ramstein and Vogelweh libraries is their curbside pick up, which allows library members to continue to check out materials from the library, even when physical access is not possible.



Customer requests for curbside pick up will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. KMC members can search the libraries’ vast collection through their online catalog at usafelibraries.org prior to completing a request. Once the library has processed a request, the individual will be notified through email.



When picking up items proceed to the pickup window near the main entrance of the library. A staff member will be available to assist.



Customers should be wearing a personal face covering and have an identification card ready before approaching the pick up window.



For more information on any one of the many services offered by the 86th FSS libraries, call 06371-47-6667 for the Ramstein library or 0631-536-7665 for the Vogelweh library.



For information on upcoming virtual book clubs, virtual storytime for children, or incoming new books, visit the libraries Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vogelweh.base.library/.

